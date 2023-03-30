Pathlight Capital Agents $30,000,000 Senior Secured FILO Term Facility to Vericast Corp.

BOSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight Capital LP ("Pathlight") announced it is serving as the Administrative Agent on the recently funded $30,000,000 FILO Term Facility for Vericast Corp., ("Vericast" or the "Company"), an advertising services company that helps thousands of businesses across various industries reach customers with digital marketing, print marketing, marketing technology and financial services.

Proceeds from the facility will be used to provide additional liquidity for ongoing working capital needs.

John O'Malley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vericast commented, "We are pleased to partner with Pathlight on this financing. They worked quickly and efficiently throughout the process, ensuring that our specific financing and timing needs were met."

"Pathlight is excited to partner with MacAndrews & Forbes and the Vericast management team as they continue to deliver leading marketing and print solutions to their expansive and loyal customer base," said Tyler Harrington, Managing Director at Pathlight Capital. "We look forward to a long-term partnership."

About Pathlight Capital

Pathlight Capital is a private credit investment manager dedicated to meeting the needs of companies that operate across a broad range of industries by providing asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets. Pathlight aims to provide creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, debt refinancings, growth, acquisitions, dividends and turnaround strategies. For more information, please visit www.pathlightcapital.com.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 130 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

The information presented in this release is the opinion of Pathlight Capital LP and does not reflect the view of any other person or entity. The above is for information purposes and should not be construed as an investment recommendation.

This release may contain an endorsement from an individual who may be supporting or recommending the activities of Pathlight Capital LP. Such individual has not been compensated directly or indirectly by Pathlight Capital LP for the use of his statements. The statements represent endorsement by that individual only and may not represent the experience of all counterparties.

