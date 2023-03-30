Service de Police de la Ville de Lévis Go Live With NicheRMS

VILLE DE LÉVIS, QC, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Like more than 60 police agencies in Canada, Service de Police de la Ville de Lévis has successfully implemented NicheRMS, which will manage the agency's operational data to support the prevention and detection of crime.

Developed by Niche Technology, NicheRMS is supplying the agency's approximately 200 officers and staff with the technology necessary to addresses the entire breadth of police information management, from incident field reporting through investigation, arrest and booking, property and evidence tracking, court case preparation, street checks, Police intelligence and final resolution and statistics reporting.

NicheRMS gives Service de Police de la Ville de Lévis a single platform to increase the investigative and intelligence value of the information collected by police officers in the execution of their daily duties. Officers and staff will streamline daily business processes and experience the benefits of single data entry, with agency-wide data sharing to avoid duplication.

"Implementing NicheRMS enables us to improve information sharing and provides a great benefit to our officers and staff as they work to keep our community safe," said Lévis Police Chief François Dubé, "Having a central standalone platform will provide us with more opportunities to serve the people of Lévis."

About Niche Technology and NicheRMS

At Niche, we focus on the information demands of frontline officers when seconds count. The responsive NicheRMS365 UI provides a consistent, intuitive user experience on phone, tablet, laptop and desktop devices, so agencies can simply train once and use anywhere – on any device.

Our customers have rewarded that commitment by making us the leading RMS provider worldwide, with more large police agencies using NicheRMS365 than our top six competitors combined. It's the most highly configurable, capable and respected RMS platform in the world.

