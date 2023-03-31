Franchising Veteran Lauren Wanamaker Joins Conscious Capital Growth Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capital Growth has added franchise development powerhouse Lauren Wanamaker, as chief growth officer, to its team to support the growth of its current and future portfolio of companies.

Lauren Wanamaker has decades of experience as a franchise development leader in beauty, wellness, and pet care.

Lauren has decades of experience as a franchise development leader spanning the beauty, wellness, and pet care spaces. Her track record working with organizations to attract and onboard the right franchisees in the US and internationally and helping them to achieve their personal business ownership dreams is unmatched.

"Lauren has a unique background working with established franchise brands and startups. She is an ideal fit for Conscious Capital Growth portfolio brands, some of which are young and others more established. The common thread is all have great potential, which Lauren can help them realize," said Heather Elrod, managing partner of Conscious Capital Growth.

Throughout her career, Lauren has held development positions with brands, including Drybar, Amazing Lash Studio, Radiant Waxing, and Elements Massage. Lauren said, "There is nothing I love more than helping aspiring entrepreneurs find their forever homes on their entrepreneurial journeys."

Before joining Conscious Capital Growth, Lauren led development at WellBiz Brands, Inc., growing the unit count to nearly 900. In 2022 she was listed on the Top Franchise Influencers List. And the brands she represents have received countless Franchise 500 and Fast and Serious awards.

Elrod said, "Lauren is integral in cross-departmental cohesion and growth. That's been one of her trademarks and one that she'll bring to our portfolio brands. She has a way of working with people that is inclusive and positive."

About Conscious Capital Growth

Conscious Capital Growth, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an acquisition and growth accelerator firm focused on the franchise industry. The company's unique platform includes experienced leaders, industry advisors, instant infrastructure, and access to capital, bringing a decades-long track record of success in Wellness, Beauty, Pet, Services, Food & Beverage, Education, Recruiting/Executive Placement, and Consumer Package Goods & Retail. (www.ccGRO.com).

© 2023 Conscious Capital Growth. Some of the brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies and are used for identification purposes only.

