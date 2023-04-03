Digital Turbine Mobile Video Ads Grab 22 Seconds of User Attention, Driving Better Brand Recall - Amplified Intelligence Research Finds

Amplified Intelligence's recent report on Digital Turbine's attention performance demonstrates how mobile video ads deliver strong and consistent attention to brands in the attention-rich mobile gaming environment

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine , Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the company that connects the mobile ecosystem through innovative experiences, and Amplified Intelligence , the world's only truly human omnichannel attention measurement company, today released the results of their latest research highlighting how the mobile gaming environment is the prime environment to grab user attention - and drive your brand growth.

DT ads outperformed its peers by over 10X (on average) in terms of attention. On average, viewers actively pay attention to DT ads for a combined 22 seconds, compared to just 1.6 seconds for mobile web video ads and 2.5 seconds for social video ads. (PRNewswire)

Digital Turbine ads outperform mobile web video and social video ads by over 10X (on average) in terms of attention.

The research results show that Digital Turbine's (DT) video ads not only grab users' attention - they also hold it for the longest time. DT ads outperformed its peers by over 10X (on average) in terms of attention. On average, viewers actively pay attention to DT ads for a combined 22 seconds, compared to just 1.6 seconds for mobile web video ads and 2.5 seconds for social video ads.

And while grabbing and holding user attention can already boost a brand's ability to get to users and resonate with them, DT's ad experience also makes use of a feature that gives its ads an attention boost. DT ads feature a dynamic end-card format, providing advertisers with multiple experiences to choose from. These end-cards include interactive calls-to-action, delivering an attention boost and driving users to act on the attention gained throughout the ad journey.

The research also shows that every ad served by DT delivers strong and consistent attention to the brand and the story. These findings demonstrate DT's success in capturing user attention and engaging audiences, maximizing use of full-screen video and audio.

The study – carried out across a two week sample frame in June 2022 – tested seven brands to examine the levels of attention DT's video ads generated. Participants were served a range of ads covering different categories and durations. Amplified Intelligence's approach to attention measurement focuses on three levels: active attention, passive attention, and non-attention, with active attention being the most important factor in driving business outcomes.

Amplified Intelligence measures the impact attention to ads make for a brand with its STAS index - Short Term Advertising Strength. To calculate STAS, a user browses a virtual store and completes the brand choice survey at the end of the Attention study. With the STAS benchmark set at 100, and anything above it considered better advertising strength than 'normal' - DT ads score 160 on STAS on average, driven by a strong combination of Video and End Card performance.

Dive deeper on the research methodology and results here .

Matt Daniell, Head of Research at Amplified Intelligence said, "This feasibility offers a new depth of knowledge about advertising in the gaming environment. The full-screen formats produce high attention early, and decay similar to other video environments, producing great STAS potential."

"This research shows how in-game mobile video ads, combined with interactive and actionable end-cards, deliver a market leading attention grabbing product," said Mark Slade, VP Brand and Managing Director Brand Partnerships at Digital Turbine. "The data shows the mobile gaming environment delivers results and provides an even bigger opportunity - making it an optimal environment for brand growth."

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Our end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies our partners' ability to supercharge their awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For more about Digital Turbine: www.digitalturbine.com

About Amplified Intelligence

Amplified Intelligence is a global leader in the research and measurement of online human attention – the most valuable and important indicator of ad success. The company's pioneering AI-powered technology, world-leading research and easy-to-use media planning platform help brands and agencies run more efficient, impactful, and successful ad campaigns. The company won "Most Effective Use of AI Machine Learning" at The Drum Awards for Digital Industries 2022 for its development of human attention metrics.

Created in Adelaide, Australia, in 2017 by Professor Karen Nelson Field – a globally acclaimed author and media science pioneer – the company's mission is to revolutionize the way media is traded to focus on attention, making it fairer and more accountable. Customers include Dentsu, IPG, OMG, Publicis, WPP, Deutsche Telekom, Mars, Meta, PepsiCo, Shell, Spotify, Yahoo.

Digital Turbine Media Contact:

Daniel Gal

daniel.gal@digitalturbine.com

New logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.