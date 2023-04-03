LONGi, Juss Sports, and the ATP TOUR sign global strategic partnership agreement to collaborate for a more sustainable future

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi), Shanghai Juss Sports Development (Group) Co., Ltd. (Juss Sports), and the ATP Tour have signed a global strategic partnership agreement, making LONGi the Rolex Shanghai Masters' Patron Sponsor, as well as the ATP Tour's Official Solar Energy and Hydrogen Partner, by integrating their resources via the tournament platform.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is dedicated to becoming the world's leading solar energy technology company, as well as an advocate, practitioner, and leader in the sustainable development of the global clean energy industry through technical innovation.

The Rolex Shanghai Masters is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in the world and the only such tournament in the Asia Pacific region. It has been lauded by players as the "ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year" for five consecutive years. LONGi has joined the Rolex Shanghai Masters as a Patron Sponsor, demonstrating a shared commitment to excellence.

As a result of the partnership with ATP, LONGi became ATP Tour's Exclusive Global Solar Energy Partner and will also become a sponsor of several other ATP tournaments around the world including the ABN AMRO Open, Movistar Chile Open, Miami Open presented by Itau, Mutua Madrid Open, Terra Wortmann Open (Halle), Laver Cup, Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships and Nitto ATP Finals, etc, during the 2023-2024 season, covering Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

During the signing ceremony for the strategic agreement, LONGi announced the launch of its global energy creation initiative, "Plan-GET", - Green, Energy and Tours. This initiative advocates a new concept of sustainability for green sports while exploring new ways for the sustainable development of zero-carbon sports and events.

LONGi Plan-GET aspires to have an impact on the world through green ideas and, through the energy of each person and each action. The LONGi Plan-GET, looks to create a stronger voice across the globe in pursuit of a green and low-carbon life that can be sustained forever.

Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, said: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Juss Sports as the Patron Sponsor of the Rolex Shanghai Masters and the ATP Tour's Official Solar Energy and Hydrogen Partner. Photovoltaics, nature's gift to mankind, is set to play a pivotal part in the future energy landscape and era."

"We are excited to jointly bring about a healthy, shared, and sustainable low carbon event through the platform so that everyone may enjoy green sports under the sun."

Clifford Chen, Head of Sales & Marketing Center of DG Business Group at LONGi, added: "We are pleased to cooperate with our partners to develop a worldwide green tennis ecosystem and support the realization of low carbon events as the ATP Tour's Exclusive Global Solar Energy Partner."

"We believe that through Plan-GET, the LONGi global energy creation initiative, everyone may get involved and strive toward clean energy development so that green energy gradually becomes a reality."

Patrick Yang, General Manager of Juss Sports, organizer and promoter of the Rolex Shanghai Masters said: "We are delighted to welcome LONGi as another important partner of the Rolex Shanghai Masters and are honored to serve as a bridge to illustrate the concept of a low carbon event."

Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO, commented: "We're proud to welcome LONGi as our Exclusive Global Solar Energy Partner. Climate Change is having an impact on our sport – from hotter temperatures to extreme weather. Addressing this is our most important challenge. LONGi shares our commitment to sustainable development and our collaboration will support transition to a Net Zero future, under ATP Serves."

About Juss Sports

Shanghai Juss Sports Development (Group) Co., Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co., Ltd. It administers several high-quality sports resources and represents the development of Shanghai's sports industry. Juss sports oversees sports events, sports venues, professional sports and sports technology. The company owns more than ten major events at home and abroad, including F1 Chinese Grand Prix, The Longines Global Champion Tour, Diamond League Shanghai, World Snooker Shanghai Masters, Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge, Run the Track, F1 E-sports China Championship, etc. Construct and operate Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai Qizhong Tennis Center, Shanghai Xianxia Tennis Center, Shanghai Xujiahui Sports Park (Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Shanghai Swimming Center), Shanghai Pudong Arena, Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center and other large landmark venues. Juss owns hotel assets including the Shanghai New East Asia Hotel. The company's subsidiary Shanghai Juss Basketball Club Co., Ltd is the only professional basketball club in Shanghai that is qualified to participate in the CBA League (China Basketball Association).

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of "making the best of solar energy to build a green world", LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

About The ATP

As the global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by Pepperstone, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com .

