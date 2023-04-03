Think Energy Launches Initiative to Protect 1 Million Trees for Earth Month

Think Energy celebrates Earth Month by doubling the number of trees protected for every customer signed up in April

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Energy, LLC, a leading provider of clean electricity supply to customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and Energywell Community Solar, LLC d/b/a Think Community Solar, a fast-growing customer acquisition and management platform connecting residential and LMI customers to community solar projects, (collectively referred to as " Think Energy ") have announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at protecting 1 million trees by the end of April.

Think Energy (PRNewswire)

Since February 2023, working in partnership with One Tribe, Think Energy has protected over 450,000 trees and is increasing its efforts in honor of Earth Month. In April, Think Energy is doubling the number of trees safeguarded for every clean electricity or community solar customer who signs up with the goal to have protected 1 million trees by the end of Earth Month.

"The challenge to protect 1 million trees by the end of Earth Month will inspire our more than 3,000 Independent Energy Advisors in the proprietary Think+ network," said Michael Fallquist, Chief Executive Officer of Think Energy. "Our partnership with One Tribe furthers our commitment to be a leader in sustainability as protecting old growth forests is unmatched in its ability to sequester carbon and support rich biodiversity."

One Tribe's mission is to become one of the world's largest protectors of forests and biodiversity by providing indigenous tribes and smallholders with funding for stewardship and the protection of their forests. By working with organizations like Rainforest Trust, Cedia and WWF, One Tribe enables global brands to fund biodiversity protection, carbon offset strategies and the Net-Zero journey.

"One Tribe is on a mission to help protect billions of trees globally which are critical to mitigate the effects of climate change," said Ric Porteus, CEO and Founder of One Tribe. "We are thrilled to have a like-minded partner such as Think Energy and believe that their Earth Month challenge to protect 1 million trees by the end of the month sets a great example for others to follow."

For more information about our partnership with One Tribe, please visit http://www.thinkenergy.com/trees/.

About Think Energy & Think Community Solar

Think Energy is a mass market focused energy retailer with licenses to operate in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Think Energy provides 100% clean electricity to its customers on long-term competitive fixed rates.

Think Community Solar is a community solar customer acquisition and management company leveraging the proprietary Think+ sales channel and fast-growing Think Energy book of residential and LMI retail customers to subscribe our community solar assets under management. Think Community Solar brings a more efficient platform, a proprietary sales channels, and robust technology to scale long term revenues for renewable energy developers nationally.

For additional information about Think Energy and Think Community Solar, please visit http://www.thinkenergy.com.

Contact

Lauren Valdes

(626) 437-2881

lvaldes@thinkenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Think Energy, LLC