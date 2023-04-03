WCG Clinical Announces Relaunch of FDAnews as the Premier Source for Drug and Device Insights

PRINCETON, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG Clinical announces the relaunch of its publication FDAnews, a trusted resource for pharmaceutical and medical device insights for more than 50 years. The relaunch will combine the products Drug Industry Daily, Device Daily Bulletin Premium, Drug Daily Bulletin and Device Daily Bulletin into one content destination at FDAnews.com.

In addition to free, breaking news headlines that are available to all readers, FDAnews' premium customers will have access to daily content on:

Draft and final guidance from the FDA and other regulatory agencies

Company mergers and technology developments

FDA budgets and spending, including proposals and approvals by Congress and the President

FDA inspection policies, practices, and enforcement activities

Global enforcement and supply chain trends

Pharmacovigilance developments

Additional premium features provided by FDAnews' team of industry journalists and subject matter experts from its newly formed editorial board will include:

In-depth exposés into essential pharmaceutical and device issues

Reports and perspective on Form 483s, warning letters, recalls, and FDA policy notices and other reports

Thought pieces, columns, and exclusive perspective on trending topics

Excerpts of best-selling FDAnews webinar and book content

The impetus for these changes is in response to feedback from the publications' readers. "Each business day, the new FDAnews will deliver precisely what pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers have told us they need to know about regulatory compliance and good manufacturing practices," said Terri Moench, RPh, MS, President, Research Solutions for WCG. "Beyond the news, it is our goal is to offer the interpretation of industry changes that manufacturing professionals need to stay in compliance and thrive."

Readers who are not yet subscribed for premium content can visit the website daily for free headlines or sign up for a collection of the week's free stories with the newsletters FDAnews, Drug Weekly, or FDAnews Device Weekly.

Individual subscriptions, customized multi-user, and company licenses to FDAnews are also available. Contact Will Tuttle, Business Development Representative at wtuttle@fdanews.com or +1 612.216.2948 to receive a custom quote.

About WCG FDAnews:

WCG FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on WCG FDAnews' newsletters, books, databases, webinars and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations. Learn more at fdanews.com.

About WCG:

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions, the industry's first central IRB – WCG IRB – and first clinical services organization, WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com, http://www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

