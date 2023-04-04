AUA Leadership Program Announces 2023 Class

BALTIMORE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today the newest members of the 2023 AUA Leadership Program. The 2023-2024 program year marks the 10th Leadership Class, and with this class, the AUA will top 200 participants in this flagship program.

"The 2023-2024 class, like those before it, features an accomplished group of urologists who have already demonstrated their leadership skills and dedication to our specialty," said AUA Secretary, John D. Denstedt, MD, FRCSC, FACS, FCAHS. "The AUA understands that developing and nurturing its leaders of tomorrow is critical to not only survive, but to thrive. The AUA Leadership Program is the embodiment of that commitment, and we are incredibly proud to welcome another extraordinary group to the program."

The AUA Leadership Program is designed for urologists who have displayed leadership skills within organized medicine and is one of the most acclaimed and longstanding of AUA's leadership initiatives. This highly competitive program selects applicants from each AUA Section to participate in the year-long program that includes a leadership training weekend, group projects with mentors, participation in the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit, networking events at the AUA Annual Meeting and more.

"We are so excited to welcome new participants who want to develop their leadership skills to become the AUA leaders of tomorrow," said AUA president, Edward M. Messing, MD, FACS. "Over the years we have seen our participants accomplish amazing things, and I look forward to seeing the difference this new class is going to make."

Congratulations to the 2023 class of the AUA Leadership Program:

Learn more about the AUA Leadership Program at https://www.auanet.org/leadership-and-business/institute-for-leadership-and-business/aua-leadership-program

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

