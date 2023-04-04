Plus Three Unveils YWCA USA "Until Justice Just Is" Campaign. 

Project includes end-to-end production of Advancing Justice: Ensuring Equity for All, a virtual event set to air on April 13, 3:00 p.m. ET.

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Three , a minority and women-owned technology, design, fundraising, storytelling, video, and event production agency, unveiled today "Until Justice Just Is" (UJJI), a full rebranding of the YWCA USA's annual initiative which works to bring awareness to systemic racism and acts as a roadmap for how individuals, communities, and corporations can take actionable steps to eliminate it.

The project, which focused on executing a full aesthetic refashioning with a comprehensive design overhaul and brand strategy, tasked Plus Three with creating a more egalitarian brand that would move away from the organization's previous "Stand Against Racism" campaign to a more inclusive "Until Justice Just Is." The campaign's call-to-action component forms part of the Racial Justice Challenge, a month-long program with a dedicated website and mobile app, available in both Spanish and English, and intended to create a unique time and space to build more effective social justice habits.

"Plus Three is routinely inspired by the work and mission of YWCA USA," said Plus Three CEO and Founder Juan Proaño . "There isn't another organization that does the work they do more effectively. We are proud to support Margaret Mitchell, the entire YWCA USA team, and their affiliates in their efforts to advance racial justice."

In addition to the creation of all design elements, Plus Three provided website development, written content, social media, and the end-to-end production of the virtual event Advancing Justice: Ensuring Equity for All, set to air on April 13, 3:00 p.m. EST.

Participation is open to the public: RSVP here .

"We are so excited for the 2023 YWCA Until Justice Just Is (UJJI) campaign, and we are thrilled to bring on Plus Three to help bring our campaign to life," YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell said. "Our UJJI campaign is intended to raise awareness of systemic racism and how each of us can take action to advance justice through our own personal education and commitment to social and gender justice. At YWCA, we believe that truly realizing our mission — to eliminate racism and empower women — means living up to it in our own internal practices, and we are so proud to partner with a minority and women-owned company to do this work. We are so pleased with the work Plus Three has produced for this campaign and we are grateful to them for using their expertise to work in lockstep with us to advance justice in the communities we serve."

This is the ninth year that YWCA implements this campaign, which is designed to center the racial justice work of YWCA's network of Local Associations by offering anti-racism discussion guides, learning libraries, equity training for workplaces, convenings of local activists and national leaders, and many other unique community-based approaches to advancing justice.

To learn more about Until Justice Just Is and YWCA USA, visit https://justice.ywca.org/.

To see a case study of this project visit: https://plusthree.com/ywca

About Plus Three

Plus Three is a Miami-based technology, design, fundraising, storytelling, video, and event production agency. Founded, led, and owned by Juan Proaño and Deirdre Hannigan Monroy, Plus Three champions progressive causes by creating elegant, equitable solutions that help address societal problems and issues through content creation, storytelling and fundraising. Through its technology platform, Plus Three has helped its world changing clients raise more than $500 million for their organizations. For more information, visit https://plusthree.com/ .

About YWCA

YWCA USA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. We are one of the oldest and largest women's organizations in the nation, serving approximately 2 million women, girls, and their families.

YWCA has been at the forefront of the most pressing social movements for more than 160 years — from voting rights to civil rights, from affordable housing to pay equity, from violence prevention to health care reform. Today, we combine programming and advocacy in order to generate institutional change in three key areas: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

For more information, visit ywca.org .

