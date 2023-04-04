RIVERSIDE RADIOLOGY AND INTERVENTIONAL ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCE DAVID WEST, M.D., AS INCOMING PRACTICE PRESIDENT

West succeeds Douglas Reader, M.D., as leader of the largest radiology practice in Ohio beginning April 1, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, Inc., a LucidHealth company, announces the appointment of David West, M.D., as incoming practice president of the largest radiology practice in the state of Ohio as of April 1, 2023. West, a board-certified diagnostic radiologist who studied at the University of Cincinnati and has practiced for nearly twenty-years, also specializes in vein related symptoms and diseases. He assumes the helm of leadership from Douglas Reader, M.D., who has served in the role since 2014.

David West, MD, Board President - Riverside Radiology & Interventional Associates, a LucidHealth company (PRNewswire)

Riverside Radiology, a LucidHealth co., announces David West , M.D., as president of the largest radiology practice in Ohio

"We are fortunate to have exemplary leadership throughout our entire practice," said Mark Alfonso, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of LucidHealth. "We are grateful to Dr. Reader for navigating us through many transitions, including nationally recognized expansions as well as the global pandemic. As Dr. West assumes this role, we are in a unique position to continue to serve patients across Ohio while also refocusing efforts on innovative solutions that have made Riverside Radiology recognized leaders in the field of radiology."

"It is a challenging, but also a very exciting time, to be in medicine and in radiology," remarked Asif Ahmed, CEO of LucidHealth. "As a veteran radiologist who has spent his career dedicated to achieving the best care for patients in communities across Ohio, we are thrilled to have Dr. West lead Riverside Radiology into its next chapter. His commitment to quality, coupled with his perspectives to help enhance physician experience and mentor new radiologists in the field is timely. It will serve us well moving into the future."

David West, M.D., earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton and worked as an engineer in the electric power industry. He received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1999. He completed a one-year residency in internal medicine at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati and a four-year residency in diagnostic radiology at the University Hospital in Cincinnati. He served in the United States Air Force to help pay for medical school.

Dr. West is board-certified in diagnostic radiology by the American Board of Radiology and is also a member of the Radiologic Society of North America as well as the American College of Radiology. He remains an active member of the Bellevue, OH medical community, having served over a decade as a board member of The Bellevue Hospital board of trustees.

Dr. West has been a pilot for nearly two decades, and now enjoys flying regularly with his children. He has been married to his wife, Angela, for twenty years and together they live in Sandusky, Ohio with their four children.

About Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates

Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates is the largest radiology practice in Ohio. As a national leader in radiology, the practice is amongst the premier group accredited by The Joint Commission and provides diagnostic imaging interpretation and consultation services to 30+ hospitals and 65+ outpatient care facilities across 47 counties. Additionally, the practice provides interventional radiology procedures, including minimally invasive techniques, in collaboration with hospital partnerships across Ohio. With a reputation as quality care leaders and innovators focused on relationship-based patient care, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates 100+ board-certified physicians have served patients throughout Ohio for more than 75 years. For more information, please visit RiversideRad.com.

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a clinically integrated network of community-based radiology practices, enhanced by a comprehensive management services organization (MSO) that delivers innovative technological and administrative support through a unique physician-owned partnership infrastructure. Since 2016, LucidHealth has been recognized for its proprietary, unified radiology workflow solutions, RadAssist®, LucidView™, and LucidConnect™, that allow for multidisciplinary physician collaboration across different physical and remote locations. Partner practices and MSO clients also rely on LucidHealth for strategic solutions in revenue cycle management, financial services, practice administration, recruiting, information technology, clinical operations support, and marketing and business development services. LucidHealth practices serve diverse communities across multiple regions within the U.S. and support patients nationwide with teleradiology services. Learn more at LucidHealth.com.

LucidHealth - Clearly, the future of radiology. (PRNewsfoto/LucidHealth) (PRNewswire)

Riverside Radiology & Interventional Associates (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LucidHealth; Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates