Shant Banosian Ranked Mortgage Industry's Top Originator of 2022

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, is proud to announce that Shant Banosian of Waltham, MA, has once again been named the nation's Top Originator by Scotsman Guide. Banosian funded more than $925 million in total loan volume and closed 1,617 loans in 2022, cementing his position as the top loan officer in the country.

"Our team's hard work and dedication to serving our clients over the past decade has led us to reach this incredible milestone," said Banosian. "We are proud to be industry leaders by providing exceptional services to our diverse range of clients throughout the country. This achievement is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence, and we look forward to continued growth and success in the future."

Banosian, who has been with Guaranteed Rate for 15 years, has consistently been recognized for his superior customer service, expert industry knowledge and exceptional production levels. In addition to being featured on Mortgage Professional America's Mortgage Global 100 list for 2020 and 2021, Banosian is licensed in all 50 states and has been recognized as a top loan officer nationwide for five consecutive years by Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Executive Magazine.

His focus on providing excellent customer service, thoroughly educating his clients about their loan options and his ability to close loans in record time places his clients ahead of the competition.

Banosian graduated from Bentley University with a Bachelor of Science degree and currently resides in Belmont, MA with his wife and three daughters. Banosian is heavily involved with several charitable organizations, including the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Walk/Run in Boston, The Greater Boston Food Bank and the Guaranteed Rate Foundation.

