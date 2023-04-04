Tony the Tiger® and Mission Tiger Partner with Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions to Give More Kids Access to Middle School Sports

$5,000 donation to DonorsChoose marks the partnership's commitment to ensuring school sports can thrive in local communities.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being part of a local community means making a positive impact and giving back. For the first time, Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger are teaming up with Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions to make a $5,000 donation via DonorsChoose to help fund middle school sports in Whittier and keep kids active.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

Since 2019, Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have embarked on a mission to give more kids access to the benefits of sports with the launch of Mission Tiger, an initiative to help save middle schools sports. Now, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes are joining forces to bring the mission to Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions' own community by helping fund the purchase of new sports equipment, upgrade facilities and buy new uniforms and more for nearby schools through DonorsChoose.org.

"Tony and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have always believed in the power of sport. When we learned that middle school sports are disappearing, we knew something needed to be done," said Christine Dockey, Senior Director of the Albertsons Team at the Kellogg Company. "We are thrilled to announce this donation to help support local middle school sport, thanks to support from Mission Tiger and Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. Together, we can help all kids play like tigers."

"We are so appreciative of the families and community members who not only shop with us every day, but who also work with us," said Kevin Curry at President of the Southern California Division of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. "Thank you to Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Mission Tiger for this opportunity to make a larger local impact and helping our neighboring communities. We look forward to seeing how this donation can keep our kids on the court, on the field or to just keep moving."

Since it began, Mission Tiger has helped more than one million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards to spark a $2 donation.* For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

Mission Tiger is part of Kellogg's Better Days® Promise strategy, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by 2030.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/23 and 12/31/23; must upload within 30 days of purchase. ®, TM, © 2023 Kellogg NA Co

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions

Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions banner stores are operated by Albertsons Companies, a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $950 million to support 1.6 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank-you's and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company