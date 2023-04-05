Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for March 2023

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited bitcoin production and corporate updates for the month of March 2023.

Corporate Highlights for March 2023

In March 2023 , the Company earned 119.4 bitcoins, a 10% increase compared to the prior month. The increase in production was primarily driven by additional days during the month.

12,938 bitcoin miners representing 1.25 EH/s were actively hashing in North America as of March 31, 2023 .

Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 724.8 and 9,136.2 with a fair market value of approximately $20.6 million and $16.6 million , respectively, on March 31, 2023 .

The BTC equivalent [1] of our digital asset holdings as of March 31, 2023 (defined as if all ETH , sETH-H, LsETH, and USDC holdings were converted into BTC as of that date and added to our BTC holdings) was approximately 1,480.0, or approximately $42.1 million .

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $27.9 million as of March 31, 2023 .

The Company did not purchase or sell any miners during the month.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City. Our mining operations are located in North America. For additional information, please contact ir@bit-digital.com or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

[1] "BTC equivalent" is a hypothetical illustration of the value of our digital asset portfolio in bitcoin terms. BTC equivalent is defined as if all non-BTC digital assets, comprised of ETH, sETH-h, LSETH, and USDC, were converted into BTC as of March 31, 2023, and added to our existing BTC balance. Conversion values are found using the closing price on coinmarketcap.com. The closing price of ETH is used as a proxy for the price of sETH-H (receipt token) on a 1:1 basis.

