CITGO, Marketers 'Good to Go' at First President's Meeting Since 2013

HOUSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the first such high-level gathering since 2013, executives from CITGO Petroleum met with leadership from the company's Light Oils and Lubricants marketing partners in Scottsdale, Arizona, April 3-5.

The "President's Meeting" featured updates on the industry and the Company, as well as a detailed review of CITGO branding, technology and investment initiatives for both Light Oils and Lubricants. CITGO leaders also previewed the company's new light oils advertising campaign built around the theme "Good to Go."

"Reconvening the President's Meeting with our Light Oils and Lubricants customers provides an opportunity to align around a common vision for success with CITGO as their supplier of choice," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "And after a record setting 2022, it's clear that CITGO – and our marketing partners – are truly 'good to go' for an outstanding 2023."

Senior CITGO executives briefed marketers on the Company's 2022 performance and a host of 2023 initiatives designed to build strong momentum for the Company and the brands. The meeting also featured specific breakout sessions for both Light Oils and Lubricants marketers to provide a more tailored look at CITGO programs and future plans.

Light Oils briefings focused on CITGO investments in a best-in-class loyalty offering, the ongoing Illuminate station reimage program and the expansion of midstream capabilities. Light Oils Marketers also learned more about the CITGO "Good to Go" advertising campaign.

CITGO briefed Lubricants Marketers on planned investments to enhance grease capacity, improve operational efficiencies and capabilities, and develop best-in-class programs that support growth in the company's Mystik, Clarion and CITGO lubricants brands.

"Marketers across multiple regions now recognize CITGO as their top partner for business growth," said Karl Schmidt, CITGO Vice President of Supply and Marketing. "Our 2023 theme is 'Good to Go,' but for our marketing partners and their business success, that means CITGO is good to grow."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

