Purpose-inspired Behavior Change Meets Work-life Integration: Kumanu's Spring Release of Wellbeing 3.0 Features is Here

Evidence-based features hit at the heart of every employer's need to inspire healthier behavior, combat burnout, and create a strong hybrid workforce culture

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, the purpose-centered wellbeing company, today announced the launch of over a dozen new research-backed, cost-effective features, fortifying its flagship Wellbeing 3.0 platform for employers.

(PRNewsfoto/Kumanu) (PRNewswire)

Newly released capabilities enable employers to better elevate personal purpose as a source of intrinsic motivation, help individuals combat burnout and more easily adopt healthy mindsets and habits, and showcase company benefits and resources in fast-to-find ways. New designs incorporate the latest research on drivers of business-relevant outcomes, like retention intent, and social and mental wellbeing.

Rigorously user-tested platform upgrades are designed to deliver:

New ways to cultivate purpose as a source of motivation and wellbeing. Incentives often fail at sustaining change, especially as reward thresholds are reached. Purpose, values, and roles add a more motivating, joyful, and customized experience, that's cost-effective and less incentive dependent.

More powerful behavior change tools to boost outcomes. Kumanu now makes it simpler to form new habits with integrated habit pairing, and smartly time-tailored "nudges." All new front-of-phone widgets for both iOS and Android boost awareness daily, and keep best-self intentions top of mind.

Simplified connection to the most relevant benefits and resources. Designed to meet employees where they are, a new Discover feature blends organization-specific benefits with curated community resources and expert-vetted self-help options—all tailored for the person and presented in context.

"Organizational leaders and benefits consultants tell us they are looking to make workforce wellbeing a more authentic, holistic, and strategic part of business," said Eric Zimmerman, chief innovation officer at Kumanu. "These new features—many of which were co-conceived with our clients, and all of which incorporate the latest behavioral and organizational science—help you really show up for your people, so that they show up for teammates and customers. Equally important, they measurably move the needle on new workforce wellbeing metrics like purpose, engagement, connectedness, and health-related mindsets and behaviors."

About Kumanu

Kumanu helps organizations transform their approach to workforce wellbeing by addressing root causes often missed in traditional programs; the Personal, Social, and Organizational Determinants of Health. Kumanu is leading the Wellbeing 3.0 movement. For more information, visit www.kumanu.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kumanu