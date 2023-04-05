TGI Fridays Is Going Bigger Than Ever Before with the All-New Big AF Burgers Lineup

The brand's newest offerings stack fan-favorite appetizers atop expertly crafted and seasoned patties for a meal that's sure to tackle any craving and the biggest of appetites

DALLAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays is taking menu indecision out of the equation with a new lineup that combines bigger-than-ever burgers with fan-favorites appetizers so guests never have to choose. Starting today, the brand is cooking up its all-new Big AF Burgers menu, featuring five innovative and must-try offerings that don't mince on size or flavor.

As immense as they are irresistible, the new burgers start with an incredibly thick six-ounce patty seasoned with big, bold flavors and char-boiled to perfection. Each burger is then topped with one of Fridays' signature appetizers and served with either a heaping double portion of fries or a side of Southwest Potato Twists. The larger-than-life lineup includes:

Buffalo Wingman Burger : Layered with pimento bleu cheese spread, Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce, spicy aioli, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion, this burger is served with two sides of fries and two bone-in Buffalo Wings added on top to dial up the spice to new heights

Fridays TM Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze Burger : Topped with bacon, cheddar, spicy aioli, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and onion, this burger is served with a double portion of fries and mouthwateringly tender ribs coated in Fridays' Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze atop the bun for a saucy bite with the right amount of kick

Philly Cheesesteak Burger : Featuring a double side of fries; roast beef, warm queso, seasoned red and green bell peppers, onions and pickles are mixed with melted cheeses and a Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll is skewered on top for a one-of-a-kind take on Philadelphia's culinary staple

Southwest Tornado Twists Burger : Loaded with spiral-cut Southwest Potato Twists on the side and under the bun, this burger is topped with warm queso, mixed cheeses, house-made pico de gallo, lettuce and spicy aioli for a tasty twist

Nashville Hot Chicken with Fries: While fries come on the side, Cajun-spiced giant onion rings are stacked high atop this chicken sandwich with Nashville Hot sauce, Ranch dressing, bacon, pickled jalapeños and fresh cabbage mix for a cluckin' good spin on the Nashville classic

"As a brand that's built around helping our fans celebrate all of life's moments in a big way, we're thrilled to be bringing even more fun to the table with our Big AF Burgers," shared Tiffany Wilburn, VP of Marketing at TGI Fridays. "At Fridays, we're always thinking about menu innovation and how we can create the best possible experience for our guests, and the new Big AF Burgers lineup is just one of the ways we are continuing to go bigger – literally and metaphorically."

Fans eager to get their hands on the heaping new offerings can enjoy the Big AF Burgers when they dine at TGI Fridays restaurants nationwide, and place an order for pickup or delivery on Fridays.com , now through June 5.

In addition to the delectable new dishes, TGI Fridays is also shaking up its menu with three thirst-quenching new sips, including:

Ocean Oasis : Bacardi Rum and DeKuyper Blue Curaçao is combined with coconut, pineapple and fresh citrus for a sip that brings the essence of a beachside getaway to any TGI Fridays table

Mint Julep : Featuring Maker's Mark Bourbon , hand-picked mint and agave, this refreshing libation is a minty must-try

Dragon Fruit Margarita: 1800 Silver Tequila and Cointreau is shaken with dragon fruit, agave and fresh citrus to create a perfectly pink sip that's as pretty as it is pleasing

To learn more about TGI Fridays, find a restaurant, and start an order online, visit Fridays.com .

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™", a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

