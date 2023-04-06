Consumer Longevity Company Tally Health™ Announces $10M Seed Round Led by Forerunner Ventures with Celebrity Participation

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Pedro Pascal, Shonda Rhimes, Kevin Hart, Rich Roll, and more invest in Tally Health to change the way we age

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tally Health ™, a revolutionary consumer biotechnology company created to change the way we age, announces a $10 million seed round today. Tally Health's proprietary and science-based tools aim to improve healthspan and extend longevity at the cellular level with TallyAge™ epigenetic age tests, personalized lifestyle recommendations, and research-backed longevity supplements.

Tally Health, which launched late February, was co-founded by Dr. David Sinclair, one of the world's foremost experts on aging and human longevity, and L Catterton Partner and serial entrepreneur Whitney Casey. The seed round is led by Forerunner Ventures, with additional participation by L Catterton, which incubated and initially backed the company, plus G9 Ventures and Second Sight Ventures. With this investment, Kirsten Green, Founding Partner of Forerunner Ventures, will join the Tally Health Board of Directors, which, with Kirsten's addition, will be a majority female board. In addition, celebrities including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Pedro Pascal, Shonda Rhimes, Kevin Hart, Rich Roll, Whitney Cummings, and Zac Efron have individually invested in the company.

"Longevity presents a remarkable, untapped opportunity, particularly in the context of its fundamental, universal importance — everyone ages, and increasingly savvy, health-conscious generations are highly motivated to have more agency over the process and ultimately live a more fulfilling life," said Kirsten Green, Founding Partner at Forerunner. "The Tally Health team is in a category-defining position to open up access to scientific breakthroughs that not just slow aging, but can even help reverse it."

Consumer interest in the longevity space has exploded in recent years, with the global longevity economy projected to reach an astounding $27 trillion in 2026 and the AgeTech segment reaching $2.7 trillion by 2025 (source: Longevity Technology).

"This financing underscores the significant and growing consumer interest in healthspan and longevity. I am pleased to see our 270,000+ pre-launch waitlist converting as we attract new members, investors, and celebrities who believe in our mission to increase healthspan, drive impactful lifestyle changes, and extend human healthspan and longevity," said Melanie Goldey, CEO of Tally Health. "I am thrilled to partner with Kirsten who brings her passion for mission-oriented companies like ours, as well as deep strategic and operational knowledge, to our Board as we rapidly expand our reach, access, and product offering."

"We founded Tally Health based on pure demand for more science-backed longevity innovations for consumers. We are able to scale learnings from breakthrough epigenetic research with our own proprietary technologies to bring the science in-home for our members," said Whitney Casey, Co-Founder of Tally Health and Partner at L Catterton. "There is a growing global consumer interest in evaluating health through the lens of longevity, and Tally Health's continued growth will propel the AgeTech sector forward."

The new capital will support Tally Health as they expand research and development of new products, additional features, and technology integrations to allow users to seamlessly integrate their TallyAge™ feedback into their daily lifestyle through the digital member experience. Funds will also be allocated toward various technical, business, and strategic development efforts as the company scales.

About Tally Health™

Tally Health™ is a consumer biotechnology company founded to change the way we age. Co-founded by Dr. David Sinclair, who is also a scientific advisor, Tally Health's proprietary diagnostic test and individualized interventions give members the science-backed tools to live healthier, for longer. Tally Health was incubated and is backed by L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. To learn more about Tally Health, visit tallyhealth.com .

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing more than $30 billion of capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About Forerunner Ventures

Forerunner is a venture capital firm dedicated to the modern consumer and the ambitious teams reshaping categories. Founded in 2012, Forerunner has invested in industry-defining companies such as Faire, Chime, Glossier, Hims&Hers, OURA, The Farmer's Dog, Ritual, and more. With over $2.3 billion in assets under management and hundreds of investments to date, Forerunner is one of the only women-led venture capital firms to reach such milestones.

