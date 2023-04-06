Genpact Named to Fortune's List of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023

Recognition demonstrates Genpact's ongoing commitment to building a culture of curiosity, learning, and innovation to drive value for clients

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been recognized as one of "America's Most Innovative Companies 2023" by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

To determine the list, Fortune and Statista conducted a series of independent online surveys with both employees and industry experts to evaluate companies' product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

"In today's fast-changing world, culture will be the single biggest separator of the winners from the losers," said Tiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO, Genpact. "At Genpact, our culture fuels innovation for our clients. It encourages and supports our talent to continuously learn, embrace different skills and perspectives, constantly experiment, take bets, fail fast, and learn from them. This award is a testament to innovation-in-action as we continue to drive outsized impact for our employees, shareholders, clients, and communities."

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

