Guardian Publishes Its 2022 Annual Report

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) released "The Guardian Annual 2022: Moments that matter," which documents steady progress toward the transformation of the 163-year-old Company, as well as its continued financial strength during a year of inflation and rising interest rates.1

With a focus on innovation, internal culture, and the moments that matter most to Guardian's consumers, the report presents key accomplishments around the company's strategic priorities to wow the consumer, reimagine mutuality, and unleash what's possible. Stories that underscore the real-life impact of the Company's innovative products and compassionate service also punctuate the report.

Moments that matter details new annuity options, dental plans, and bereavement services that are direct outcomes of Guardian's deep focus on the consumer. Empathy for what the consumer is experiencing at critical points of interaction has also been incorporated into employee training and the redesign of online transactions, programs, and platforms. Last year, Guardian also received numerous awards and accolades for its excellent customer service and work environment.

Guardian continued its unwavering legacy of financial strength and stability in 2022, highlighted by an increased Moody's rating2 and improved Comdex score.3 The Company also paid its highest dividend in Guardian's history to participating whole life policyholders. 4

"The past year was just the beginning of our transformation," notes Andrew J. McMahon, Chief Executive Officer and President. "There is more to come, as we make progress on our strategy that will build on Guardian's legacy of serving consumers and will make us a leading champion of well-being year after year."

Key financial information highlighted in the report includes:

Premium growth of 6%

Operating income of $1.7 billion

$11 billion of capital

Record dividend allocation of $1.26 billion and dividend interest rate increase to 5.75%

Moody's Investors Service ratings increase to Aa1, Stable

Comdex score of 99 out of 100

Kevin Molloy, Chief Financial Officer, notes, "We have responded quickly and effectively to changing market conditions, focused resources where we can deliver the most value for customers and invested for growth in our general account investment portfolio capabilities. Our results and ratings reflect our success."

