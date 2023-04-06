Opus IVS Finalizes MY23 Coverage and Improves VIN Decoding Support

Giotto release delivers first to market of full 2023 model year content

DETROIT, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today the latest release of Giotto software, which is also deployed in the DriveSafe and DrivePro products.

The latest upgrade consists of full MY23 content and significant advancements for Toyota, Ford, Land Rover, Porsche and VAG including EV model and ADAS systems support.

Coverage Highlights

New content includes full MY23 support for Toyota/Lexus/Scion, additional model support for Audi e-Tron GT, sensor auto detection speed and network test communications on CAN-29 bit modules for VW / Audi, as well as Ford support of F-250/350, 6.7L MY23, and Lane Change Warning system test for the X1 chassis. Other enhancements include 3.8L support for the Porsche 992 and Active Commands for DoIP on all Land Rover vehicles.

"This latest content update is our biggest and best ever – with our priorities coming directly from what we are seeing in the field," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS. "We are the only entity that offers our own unparalleled vehicle coverage and are now the only provider offering full model year 23 coverage – all integrated with CCC One for maximum efficiency in the collision repair environment. Having the latest coverage means you don't need tools to determine the actual capability of your scanning solution, you can always select the method of scanning that is best for your repair needs – OEM scanning or our own multi-brand capabilities and is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest value technology to the vehicle repair industry," added Horak.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 55,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,800 employees, 35 offices globally and connects to 35M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

