Protiviti Swings Into Action to Fight Hunger With 2023 'Birdies for Meals' Campaign With Professional Golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho

Protiviti will donate 1,000 meals for each birdie made by golf brand ambassadors Fitzpatrick and Kupcho for 2023 Major Championships; public invited to join in making Birdies for Meals donations

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti is aiming to donate more than 150,000 meals to non-profit organization U.S. Hunger, based on the total number of birdies made by its golf brand ambassadors Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho during the 2023 Major Championships. Launched in 2021, the 'Birdies for Meals' campaign is part of Protiviti's global i on Hunger community service program focused on reducing world hunger and strengthening communities. This year, the public is invited to participate by making their own donations to the campaign.

Protiviti logo.

Protiviti has pledged to once again donate 1,000 meals every time Fitzpatrick and Kupcho make a birdie in the Majors.

"Access to food is one of the most basic human needs. Through our company-wide 'i on Hunger' program, our people have helped to deliver more than 14 million meals both in the U.S. and across the globe through a range of community service activities over the last several years," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Coming off the success of last year's Birdies for Meals initiative, we're once again supporting this very worthy cause and are excited to invite the public to join us. Matt and Jen continue to inspire us with their dedication on and off the golf course, and we look forward to donating more meals based on their birdies during this year's Majors."

During the 2022 Birdies for Meals campaign, Protiviti donated 158,000 meals to U.S. Hunger to help feed people in need. Building upon this momentum, Protiviti has pledged to once again donate 1,000 meals every time Fitzpatrick and Kupcho make a birdie in the Majors this year.

New for 2023, Protiviti is also opening donations to the Birdies for Meals campaign to the public, allowing individuals to choose to direct their meals to designated non-profit organizations in the U.S. or internationally.

"Every step, large or small, has the power to change lives. It's fulfilling to know that making birdies can help to reduce hunger and give families and individuals hope. It also makes every swing and putt that much more meaningful," said Fitzpatrick.

"I'm excited to partner with Protiviti in supporting such an important cause. It's humbling to be able to make a positive difference for those in need, and I look forward to raising even more awareness around ending hunger during the upcoming season," added Kupcho.

Fitzpatrick and Kupcho have served as brand ambassadors for Protiviti since February 2020. Fitzpatrick is currently ranked 15th in the world, with eight professional victories worldwide, including a win at the U.S. Open in 2022. Kupcho is entering her sixth season on the LPGA and is currently ranked 11th in the world. Nine Major Championships are scheduled during the 2023 season, with the men playing four and the women playing five:

Masters Tournament ( April 6 - 9 ), Augusta, GA

The Chevron Championship ( April 20 - 23 ), The Woodlands, TX

PGA Championship ( May 18 - 21 ), Rochester, NY

U.S. Open – Men's ( June 15 - 18 ), Los Angeles, CA

KPMG Women's PGA Championship, ( June 22 - 25 ), Springfield, NJ

U.S. Open – Women's ( July 6 - 9 ), Pebble Beach, CA

The Open Championship ( July 20 - 23 ), Hoylake, England

Amundi Evian Championship ( July 27 - 30), Évian-Les-Bains, France

AIG Women's Open ( Aug. 10 - 13 ), Surrey, England

"Millions of people face hunger on a daily basis. We're thrilled that Protiviti is joining us again this year to provide meals to our local and international communities," said Rick Whitted, CEO of U.S. Hunger. "We value teaming with Protiviti in the fight to end food insecurity, and we're thankful to work alongside such a committed organization to help people in need, one meal at a time."

Protiviti's i on Hunger program has provided over 14 million meals in more than 20 countries since it launched in late 2014. For more information about i on Hunger, please visit here.

More information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, including photos and video interviews with the players, is available here.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

