University of Colorado Colorado Springs Launches New Equitable Access Program with Akademos Partnership

The UCCS Textbook Affordability & Access Program (TAAP) is the first of its kind in Colorado working to directly impact student success in the classroom and beyond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs today announced a partnership with online bookstore technology company Akademos to help launch their new Textbook Affordability & Access Program (TAAP), to reduce the cost of attendance and increase the accessibility of course materials for its 12,000+ students.

"I'm proud that we are continuing our commitment to make a college education more affordable and accessible for our students," said UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy. "Reducing the out-of-pocket cost of books by over 30% will help ensure all of our students have access to the materials they need to succeed."

Through a competitive bidding process, the university selected Akademos as its partner to deliver all required course materials directly to students, on or before the first day of classes. Leveraging the online bookstore technology, the UCCS TAAP program provides an innovative, personalized, and affordable course material experience for all students. At the start of each qualifying term, students will receive the physical and digital course materials they need to succeed, without having to place individual orders or pay out of pocket.

In addition to affordability and convenience, participating students start class on an equal playing field, engaging in content early and often. Adding to the learning outcomes and classroom success, UCCS faculty choice is preserved, ensuring academic freedom. Additionally, the adoption process will be more efficient through the improved software with transparency into pricing and an enhanced OER library, and the teaching process simplified with access to student engagement insights at the beginning of the semester.

"Experience has taught us that the right technology and resources drive success and readiness for every student from day one," said Christopher Boyster, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Akademos. "We are proud to partner with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs as they continue to innovate and fuel success for many generations of UCCS graduates to come."

More information regarding the UCCS Textbook Affordability and Access Program can be found at: uccs.edu/TAAP

About the University of Colorado Colorado Springs

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) offers 55 bachelor's, 24 master's and eight doctoral degree programs and enrolls about 12,000 students annually. Located in the heart of Colorado Springs, UCCS has a strong student focus and access mission, with a goal of transforming lives for the better. Learn more about UCCS at uccs.edu .

About Akademos

Founded in 1999, helping students succeed has always been the guiding mission that drives Akademos. Pioneering the use of technology to support student success and retention, the company offers student choice, inclusive access, and equitable access course material programs, syllabus management software, and data insights software. Learn more at akademos.com.

