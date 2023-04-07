ARDELL Beauty Announces First-Ever Lash Collaboration with SEPHORA for Limited-Edition Launch

The ARDELL x SEPHORA Collection Marks the Brand's First Lash Entry into the Beauty Retailer

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDELL Beauty, the leader of high-quality false lashes, worn by celebrities, makeup artists, and beauty lovers around the world, is pleased to announce their collaboration with SEPHORA, one of the top global beauty retailers. The launch will include two exclusive Faux Mink, limited-edition sets of lashes – Faux Mink 018 Dramatic, and Faux Mink 023 Natural. The lash sets will be live on Sephora.com as of today, April 7th and in select SEPHORA stores as of Friday, April 14th.

The collaboration with SEPHORA comes in the wake of a growing demand for Faux Mink lashes in both mass and prestige categories. Increasingly, shoppers have been gravitating to these luxurious fibers needed to create glamourous looks. With ARDELL as the known innovator in false lash manufacturing, SEPHORA was excited to partner with them on these exclusive, expertly crafted styles.

"We are excited to launch a limited-edition of our Faux Mink Lashes exclusively to luxury beauty retailer, Sephora," said Terri Cooper, ARDELL's Executive Vice President. "As a brand that values individuality and innovation, we are honored to work with a retailer who prioritizes bringing prestige products to the forefront. Offering premium lashes to inspire customers to feel confident, empowered, and beautiful."

The ARDELL x SEPHORA Faux Minx Lash collection will come equipped with ARDELL's famous Invisiband technology, a super flexible, lightweight band that makes for the most seamless application and comfortable wear. Additionally, each lash is paired with a full-sized, top-selling Duo Brush On Glue, the leading adhesive which is latex free, formaldehyde free, infused with vitamins, and provides an all-day strong hold. The collection will be available at Sephora.com beginning April 7, 2023 and in select SEPHORA locations on Friday, April 14th for a limited time. More details can be found by clicking here.

About ARDELL ®

Founded in 1971, ARDELL has quickly become the leader in easy-to-use, premium-quality faux eyelashes, brow cosmetics, and accessories. Favored by celebrities and makeup artists, and beloved by beauty enthusiasts worldwide, ARDELL remains true to its mission in wanting to give lash lovers a way to have beautiful, unforgettable eyes. ARDELL is a division of American International Industries. For more information, visit www.ardellshop.com. ARDELL is a division of American International Industries. For more information, visit www.ardellshop.com. Follow ARDELL® on Instagram (@Ardellbeauty) and TikTok (@ArdellBeautyOfficial).

