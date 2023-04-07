Hearing Industry Veteran Michael Andreozzi Joins Beltone Corporate to Help Grow its Independent Network

After 40 years of hearing aid retail, Andreozzi looks forward to continuing to champion the Beltone brand while supporting and growing its independent network with new role

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named America's #1 Hearing Care Retailer & Best in Customer Service by Newsweek, is pleased to announce hearing industry veteran Michael Andreozzi will be joining GN Hearing and Beltone as Beltone Brand Ambassador and supporting the growth of its independent network.

Andreozzi has been in hearing aid retail for over 40 years joining the Beltone network as an independent owner in 2001. Since then, he successfully grew from three small offices in Rhode Island to over 125 Beltone locations spanning 10 states and employing over 260 team members. Andreozzi and his practices received countless awards including the prestigious Beltone President's Cup Award for his outstanding achievements. He recently announced he sold his business to his business partner of 17 years, Brian Snowden, also a long-time independent Beltone owner and President's Cup Winner.

"We're thrilled to continue to grow our relationship with Mike as he truly is an amazing leader in the industry and such a great champion of the Beltone brand. We look forward to exciting things to come and welcome those looking to take their hearing practices to the next level to consider joining our ever-growing network," says David Molella, President of Beltone North America.

With his new role at Beltone corporate, Andreozzi will continue to inspire and help independent owners and hearing care professionals succeed in their practices. He will also continue to serve the hearing industry as a whole in his role as President-Elect of the International Hearing Society (IHS).

"I am so passionate about our brand, owners, staff, and business model," says Andreozzi. "Our profession is entering its most exciting decade and I look forward to being a part of its growth and prosperity."

As the hearing industry changes, Beltone is ready and is growing nationwide. Beltone provides the tools and resources to differentiate your business while addressing the challenges you may face. With marketing and practice support, business operations, training specialists, and more Beltone will help you be in business for yourself, but not by yourself. Please visit www.ownabeltone.com to learn more about joining our award-winning network of independent owners or contact Andreozzi directly at mandreozzi@beltone.com.

