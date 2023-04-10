Asieris' subsidiary makes significant progress in its commercialization strategy by obtaining the "Drug Distribution License"

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176), a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announced that its subsidiary, Hainan Yahong pharmaceutical Trading Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Asieris "), was issued the Drug Distribution License by the Hainan Provincial Drug Administration.

Hainan Asieris' acquisition of the Drug Distribution Licence is a critical step towards improvement in the quality of drug circulation services, standardizing and normalizing management, and promoting future drug imports and distribution. This is expected to enhance the quality and brand value of the company's products, and strengthen market competitiveness.

"Obtaining the GSP (Good Supply Practice) certification is an important milestone in Asieris' ongoing efforts to improve its commercialization strategy, which in turn helps the company unlock more opportunities and resources in the market," said Mr. Jiang Xinming, Vice President of Marketing Department of Asieris. "We will also continue to improve our service level, promote our commercialization strategy, and provide patients with higher quality medical services and more competitive drug products. Through these practices, we will become a leading enterprise in the field of urologic and reproductive cancer treatment."

Previously, with the strong support of pilot policy in Hainan Province, Asieris' drugs Hexvix (a diagnostic drug for bladder cancer), and single-use cystoscop Uro-G and electronic endoscope image processor Uro-3500 (for bladder cancer diagnosis), were successfully launched in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pioneer Zone in Hainan Province. Among them, Hexvix was listed in the special drug catalogue of the 2022 Lecheng Global Special Drug Insurance document. It has also been included in the clinical real-world data application pilot of drugs.

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176.SH), founded in March 2010, is a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. We strive to improve human health and help people live more dignified life. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet clinical needs and adopts a forward-looking approach to product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

