Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Louisville Mass Shooting

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 -- Below is a statement by Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of The United States Conference of Mayors, on today's mass shooting in Louisville:

"The senseless carnage of gun violence struck another American city this morning as four innocent lives were lost and nine others, including at least two police officers, were injured in a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville. Yet again, a community is shattered, and we are left grasping for a way to provide comfort to a community that has experienced unspeakable trauma. 'Thoughts and prayers' do not suffice.

"We commend Governor Andy Beshear for standing with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg to condemn the mass shooting and killing in Louisville. We encourage all governors to join with the nation's mayors and police chiefs calling for legislative action to stop the killing of innocent Americans.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those murdered and hope for a full recovery for those injured. We offer Mayor Greenberg our unwavering support as he leads his city through this difficult time and works to bring the community together. We praise the police officers and all of the first responders for their quick and brave response this morning, which we know saved lives.

"Once again, we ask what will it take for Congress, state legislators and governors to pass common sense gun violence legislation? How many people must be killed and wounded for our nation to take action? It has been said that 'insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.' As we witness one mass shooting after another—week after week, month after month, year after year—it is nothing short of insane that as a nation we are not willing to address the serious and deadly gun violence problem that we face."

