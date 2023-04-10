TECNO First Laptop MEGABOOK T1 Wins the Red Dot Award 2023

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 stood out with its unique and innovative product design, winning the Red Dot Product Design Award 2023.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 2023 German Red Dot Awards were officially announced. TECNO's first laptop, MEGABOOK T1 won the Product Design Award with an appearance standing out from the design of traditional laptops, balancing functionality, quality, and design aesthetics. The 1.48kg ultra-light weight 15.6inches MEGABOOK T1 is 14.8mm ultra-thin, satisfying a wider range of applications, making it a perfect choice for office work and travel, and achieving a new network life.

MEGABOOK T1, RED DOT WINNER 2023 (PRNewswire)

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 optimizes the product's performance and blends into an ergonomic operation, greatly enhancing the user experience. Its original Startrail Phantom design and micro-diamond particle material process design create lightness in the product's shape, with the innovative rounded corner radian giving T1 an artistic aesthetic.

Startrail Phantom

Inspired by the youthful and energetic characteristics of Gen Z consumers MEGABOOK T1 innovatively designed the A-cover with unique Startrail Phantom, which combines metal and mirror finishing techniques to complete 38 layers overlap processing into a dynamic rhythm vision. Startrail Phantom exhibits different visual effects from every angle, showcasing youth, vitality, and luxury.

MEGA Design

MEGABOOK T1 also uses 220-micro diamond particles for sandblasting to present a glass texture with fine shimmering pearl luster, giving users a delicate tactile experience with extraordinary quality.

MEGABOOK T1 integrates music elements into industrial design, realizing a new fusion of art and industry. Echoing the A-shell rhythm design, the bottom D-shell heat dissipation hole also adopts a unique design that combines cosmic inspiration and converts from music element into a sound wave pattern design hidden in the heat dissipation hole. Also with the equipped with of an ultra-large VC cooling model and dual fans, enabling better heat dissipation and smoother operation, MEGABOOK T1 meets a variety of work requirements. The design is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, making it an innovative addition to the market.

TECNO Ecosystem

TECNO OneLeap ecosystem (PRNewswire)

MEGABOOK T1 also provide TECNO OneLeap ecosystem to easily achieve TECNO smartphones and MEGABOOK seamless file transfer, data sharing and muti-screen collaboration. It's equipped with Intel Core, maximum 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD to offer a MEGA performance.

Red Dot Design Award, which originated in Germany in 1955, is one of the world's three major design awards, and established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. Every year, the Red Dot Product Design Award sets out to find the year's best products. The products selected are outstanding, aesthetically appealing, functional, smart or innovative.

About TECNO AIoT

Starting from 2019, TECNO announced to push for building a digital product ecology by launching its AIoT business strategy, aiming to revolutionize the digital lifestyle of target consumer and inspire them to build a better life. With years of consistent investment, efforts and accomplishments, TECNO is now evolving into an innovative technology brand from mobile services to a diverse AIoT offering. By 2022, TECNO AIoT has grown fast to expand from smart personal and smart accessories to smart business and smart home.

TECNO AIoT will keep expanding to enrich its product offering centered with smartphone and laptops while striving to enhance cross-device interconnections to deliver digital to every person, home and organization and help them to create a fully connected intelligent lifestyle.

