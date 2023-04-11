Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., as President, Cell Therapy

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., has joined the Company as President, Cell Therapy effective today.

"Kristin brings extensive biopharmaceutical experience in oncology and allogeneic T cell immunotherapy to Poseida, and I am excited to welcome her to our leadership team," said Mark Gergen, Chief Executive Officer of Poseida. "With her strategic, business and scientific background, she is a proven leader who has overseen all aspects of commercialization of product candidates across multiple therapeutic areas including the first approval of an allogeneic T cell therapy. Alongside our outstanding team, she will lead the execution of drug development programs in cell therapy, including our collaboration with Roche. I look forward to working with Kristin as we continue to focus on redefining cell and gene therapy for patients in need."

Throughout her career in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Yarema has led product strategy and commercialization for therapies at all stages of their life cycle. She joins Poseida after most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Atara Biotherapeutics, where she led the commercialization of EBVALLOTM, which became the world's first marketed allogeneic T cell therapy after receiving regulatory approval in Europe for the treatment of a rare lymphoma. She also drove product and portfolio strategy and commercialization for allogeneic pipeline therapies including CAR-Ts for liquid and solid tumors, as well as allogeneic T cell therapy for multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases. Immediately prior to her time at Atara, she held a series of U.S. and global commercial leadership roles at Amgen, including most recently Vice President & Therapeutic Area Head for Global Product Strategy & Commercial Innovation in Hematology-Oncology, where her work included CAR-T, T cell engagers, and other innovative therapies. Dr. Yarema also served in commercial VP roles for many other brands and pipeline assets within Amgen's portfolio, including those in neuroscience and autoimmune diseases, and initiated programs in rare and orphan diseases. Earlier in her career, Dr. Yarema held a variety of roles at Novartis and McKinsey & Company, where she led commercialization, portfolio planning, strategy, clinical development including for an orphan disease development program, and pricing and reimbursement projects for the companies across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

"I am thrilled to join Poseida and look forward to working with an exceptional team that is pioneering a differentiated approach to cell therapy," Dr. Yarema said. "It's a pivotal time to join Poseida as the Company advances its cell therapy pipeline led by two Phase 1 allogeneic CAR-T product candidates – P-BCMA-ALLO1 in multiple myeloma, in partnership with Roche, and its wholly owned P-MUC1C-ALLO1 program in solid tumor indications. With its proprietary genetic engineering technologies and focus on allogeneic cell therapy products, I believe Poseida is boldly developing advanced, novel medicines with the potential to transform patient outcomes and the future of cancer care."

Dr. Yarema earned a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from University of California, Berkeley and is a graduate of Stanford University, where she earned dual bachelor's degrees in Chemical Engineering and English. In addition, she serves on the boards of directors of the Celiac Disease Foundation, a U.S.-based patient advocacy group, and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the cell and gene therapy industry association.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product candidates for both solid and liquid tumors as well as in vivo gene therapy product candidates that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies. The Company has formed global strategic collaborations with Roche and Takeda to unlock the promise of cell and gene therapies for patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, expected plans with respect to clinical trials; the potential capabilities and benefits of the Company's technology platforms and product candidates; the Company's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates; the quotes from Mr. Gergen and Dr. Yarema and future contributions of the Company's scientists, partners and collaborators, including its executive officers. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's reliance on third parties for various aspects of its business; risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry; the Company's ability to retain key scientific or management personnel; the fact that the Company will have limited control over the efforts and resources that its strategic partners devote to advancing development programs under their respective collaboration agreements and the ability of its strategic partners to early terminate the collaborations, such that the Company may not receive the potential fees and payments under the collaboration agreements or fully realize the benefits of such collaborations; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

