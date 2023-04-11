Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 42nd Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery April 13th-16th

PARK CITY, Utah, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP.io ("MRP"), the first end-to-end marketplace for new and used aesthetics equipment, supplies, and services, announces the attendance at the upcoming 42nd Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) in Phoenix, AZ, on April 13th-16th at Booth 102.

In its fifth decade as a world leader in promoting excellence in patient care, the ASLMS conference advocates for advancing the biomedical application of lasers and energy-based technologies.

At the conference, MRP will showcase a full range of new and used brands and devices, including leading aesthetics laser companies – for which MRP is the exclusive distributor – Jeisys, LUVO, Perigee, and FineMec. The Jeisys Lipocel HIFU for body contouring and fat reduction will be available at the MRP booth along with the EDGE CO2 and the INTRACEL RFMN. Also showcased at the ASLMS conference will be the complete LUVO line, including the Darwin multi-application workstation; the popular and powerful LUCENT IPL; the Bare 808, optimal for hair removal; and the Bela MD skinstation. Additionally, featured at booth No. 102 will be the newly launched Perigee QS q-switched laser; the AEGIS 1550nm for non-ablative fractional skin rejuvenation, and the FineMec Nobleen Dual Long Pulsed Laser (1064nm & 755nm).

Started with the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first online marketplace featuring new AND pre-owned devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

"We are thrilled to be part of the upcoming ASLMS conference, share our experience, and showcase the range of devices available on our marketplace," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "We are eager to foster new relationships within this fast growing industry and continue our mission to create a fair market for physicians."

ABOUT Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY .

