Globant Ventures Invests in Fivvy, a SaaS Platform Bringing Personalized Experience to Banking Customers

Relationship will help drive reinvention of the financial industry with customized experiences for business and consumer customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant Ventures , Globant 's (NYSE: GLOB) Corporate Venture Capital, today announced its investment in leading SaaS financial industry platform Fivvy . The platform is designed to enable both traditional and digital banking institutions to offer personalized experiences to their customers and apply unique data models to increase revenues.

In the dynamic world of financial technology, Fivvy stands at the forefront, enabling banks to surpass the competition by leveraging cutting-edge, data-driven models and tailored customer engagement strategies. Fivvy's innovative solutions unlock the immense value hidden within financial data, propelling banks of all sizes toward unparalleled customer experiences. With Fivvy's streamlined implementation process, banks can quickly turn into data driven and customer centric organizations in as little as 3 months. Overall, Fivvy empowers banks to offer a more customer-centric approach, while unlocking the full value of their data.

"As a disruptor in the financial industry, we are focused on driving innovation by using data and the latest technologies to individualize customer experience," said Hanoi Morillo and Lucas Werthein, Founders of Fivvy. "In our relationship with Globant Ventures, we don't see just an investor but also a strategic partner in growing our business."

The investment from Globant Ventures, which includes a planned $4 million investment over a two-year period, will help speed Fivvy's vision of revolutionizing the financial services industry while positioning the company as a top SaaS platform in the Americas. The partnership will provide not only financial resources but also invaluable expertise in leveraging new and emerging technologies to drive the industry forward. The relationship benefits multiple stakeholders in the financial industry including both companies and banking customers.

"As the venture capital fund of a company focused on advancing reinvention across industries, we are excited about the Fivvy platform and its potential to bring true innovation to the financial sector, which is ripe for reinvention," said Gustavo Martello, Managing Partner of Globant Ventures.

The Fivvy investment is the latest in a series of investments from Globant Ventures, Globant's corporate venture capital fund for investing in visionary and purpose-driven entrepreneurs seeking to reinvent business through the lens of AI, Blockchain and Future of Work technologies.

Globant Ventures continues to search for new ventures. Those interested can apply at: www.globantventures.com .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

www.globant.com

About Fivvy

In an era of rapidly evolving customer needs and expectations and increasing competition coming from everywhere, Fivvy empowers banks to stay ahead of the curve by harnessing the power of data-driven models and personalized engagement. With Fivvy, banks of all kind can unlock true monetary potential of their data and take their customer experience to new heights.

At Fivvy, our team of 35 dedicated, talented, and diverse individuals share a common goal: to revolutionize the fintech landscape and establish a global presence. Our collective passion, creativity, and drive fuel our mission to disrupt the industry and pave the way for a new era in banking.

