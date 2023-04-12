OPEXUS Partners with OpenText to Streamline the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Review and Redaction Process

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEXUS, formerly known as AINS, LLC, and leader in government process management software, today announced a partnership with OpenText™, a global market leader for information management focused on solving complex digital transformation projects, to offer OpenText Magellan™ as an add-on solution for its government customers.

OpenText Magellan™ will build on OPEXUS's proven FOIAXpress platform, the federal market leader in Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request tracking and management. OpenText Magellan™ complements FOIAXpress's current redaction capabilities with powerful machine learning and a multifaceted analytics approach to uncover FOIA-exempt text, images, video, and audio files within organizational content. Now more than ever, secure and open access to government information is an essential element to any democracy.

By connecting OpenText Magellan™ to FOIAXpress, government users will build more efficient workflows, reduce the backlog of requests, decrease their agency's risk of litigation, and further support transparency between governments and their constituents. Leveraging the added layer of technical review, customers using FOIAXpress and OpenText Magellan™ together will experience greater redaction accuracy and faster processing of future FOIA requests as the continuous learning module picks up on user behavior.

"OPEXUS has a strong foothold in the public sector because we have a deep understanding of FOIA and have proven our commitment to helping tackle the ever-growing backlog of requests." said Ben Tingo, Chief Legal Officer and VP of Strategic Partnerships at OPEXUS. "We are proud to run the tried-and-true FOIAXpress platform, and Magellan™ is a natural complement to our offering. Together we can provide even better support to government customers through the FOIA process and simplify request management in the future."

"We are committed to providing government customers with exceptional technology experiences, designed to address their unique, mission-critical tasks as efficiently as possible," said Howard Langsam, CEO of OPEXUS. "We pride ourselves on working with partners that enhance our value proposition and provide the best experience for our customers and their end users. OpenText Magellan™ is a strong fit that enables us to offer better support throughout the FOIA process."

About OPEXUS

OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor.

