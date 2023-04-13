BrandEd Acquires Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design

Condé Nast Joins Prestigious BrandEd Portfolio That Includes Sotheby's Institute of Art, The School of The New York Times, and City Football Leadership Institute

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandEd , the leading provider of experiential and professional education offered in partnership with premier brands, announced today that they have acquired the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design . In addition, BrandEd will explore launching additional education programs in existing and new locations in association with other brands under the aegis of Condé Nast such as Vogue, Wired, Architectural Digest, and The World of Interiors.

The transaction expands BrandEd's portfolio of world-class academic programs with iconic brands, including Sotheby's Institute of Art , The School of The New York Times , and City Football Leadership Institute (in partnership with City Football Group which owns Manchester City Football Club).

BrandEd has been operating for two decades starting with the acquisition of the London campus of Sotheby's Institute of Art in 2003. Today, BrandEd delivers relevant, practical education taught by industry leaders from the world's best brands. Through this approach, students learn first-hand from real-world experts, helping transform their passions into fulfilling educational and career trajectories. The only company of its kind, BrandEd translates the expertise of iconic brands into educational offerings through a full service of curriculum development, student and career services, and recruitment. Today, thousands of students – from pre-college through working professionals – are enrolled in BrandEd summer, online, certificate, and degree-bearing programs focusing on the businesses of art, sports, media and journalism.

"We are excited to announce today our newest partnership with one of the world's largest and most distinguished media companies, Condé Nast," said Michael Chung, CEO of BrandEd. "We will build on the current platform established by the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design by launching new courses in fashion, business and media across new geographies and demographics. We are also excited to build new schools and programs by leveraging the unmatched portfolio of brands within Condé Nast, including Vogue, Wired, Architectural Digest and The World of Interiors."

"Driven by our core values, Condé Nast is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of creatives and journalists," said Christiane Mack, Chief Content Operations Officer at Condé Nast. "BrandEd will help expand that commitment, connecting Condé Nast's best-in-class community of talent with current and aspiring students in fashion, design, business, media and technology. I'm confident that together we can inspire the next generation of industry professionals and equip them to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

Through its success in operating Sotheby's Institute of Art, The School of The New York Times, and City Football Leadership Institute, BrandEd has helped expand three of the most culturally relevant brands in the world into competitive educational programs. In its role, BrandEd has developed a core set of competencies in the education sector, from brand stewardship to managing campuses, building online curricula and marketing the most innovative courses for students.

With the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design, BrandEd aims to replicate this pattern of success by expanding course offerings and enhancing the value of experiences offered across its campuses. Chung noted that BrandEd is already looking at curriculum enhancements through the influx of state-of-the-art technologies and advancements in sustainable fashion and design as well as targeting new demographics.

Established in April 2013 and based in London, Madrid and Mexico City, the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design provides a world-class fashion education across numerous areas including styling, journalism, marketing, branding, graphic design, PR, and digital strategy. The college offers outstanding insight into the fashion and creative industries with access to a network of field leaders, including the teams at Vogue, Love, Glamour, and GQ. The College offers a range of degree programs such as an MA in Luxury Brand Strategy & Business and a BA in Fashion Communication as well as certificate programs, summer courses, short courses and online courses.

About BrandEd

BrandEd is a global education company with a portfolio of academic institutions including Sotheby's Institute of Art, The School of The New York Times and City Football Leadership Institute. Our mission is to transform students' lives by delivering relevant, experiential education programs taught by industry leaders and practitioners from iconic global brands. BrandEd is backed by Cambridge Information Group (CIG), a family-owned investment firm focused on long-term and meaningful enterprises in education, technology, and information services. www.branded-edu.com.

