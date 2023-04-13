Viasat Announces K. Guru Gowrappan as President

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, announced today that K. Guru Gowrappan has been appointed as the new company President, effective April 13, 2023. As President, Gowrappan will work closely with Mark Dankberg, Viasat's Chairman of the Board and CEO in leading Viasat's global operations and the company's growth strategy.

Gowrappan brings over 20 years of exceptional executive leadership and technology experience in creating, operating and growing consumer internet media, transactional and subscription-based products. His diverse background across different technology sectors, coupled with a product-driven mindset, enables Gowrappan to deliver innovative customer-first experiences that create value for brands and partners. Previously, Gowrappan was CEO of Verizon Media Group, the media division of Verizon Communications, Inc., consisting of leading brands such as Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch and others. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership roles, including a focus on international growth initiatives at Alibaba and Zynga. He also brings a very successful track-record in value creation via large-scale M&A and integrations. He has established a reputation for data driven operational efficiency and innovative business strategies, while enabling an engaged and focused team.

"Guru is an accomplished leader with extensive international technology experience, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Viasat," said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO of Viasat. "His experience in integrating large technology organizations, operating and growing one of the world's largest internet platforms, delivering content to hundreds of millions of users, identifying new growth opportunities and creating powerful global partnerships are especially pertinent as we scale our fixed and mobile businesses globally. Guru's strong background in M&A, interactive digital products, sharp focus on cost effective execution, and his attention to organizational culture can help us realize the operational and financial goals enabled by the ViaSat-3 constellation and the pending Inmarsat acquisition."

"I am excited to be appointed as the new President of Viasat at such a dynamic and transformative time for our company. The satellite industry is experiencing unprecedented change in the way customers experience connectivity, interactivity and mobility. The Viasat team is the best in the business, having developed a strong foundation in serving customers and delivering products with a technology advantage. I am committed to building on this momentum with Mark while continuing to strengthen our customer-first approach. I believe the time is now for Viasat to shape the future of our industry and I am excited to be part of this incredible team," Gowrappan commented.

