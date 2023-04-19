Catch a Glimpse of The Madison 2023 April Whisky Auction

HONG KONG and BEIJING, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Auction 2023 Whisky Live Sale at 11:30 am (HKT) Saturday, April 22nd, the stunning 128 lots of whiskies with a total estimate of HK$4,000,000 - HK$7,000,000.

This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App (search 'Madison Auction' in your app store) at 11:30am (HKT) this Saturday. Take advantage of the last few days to place your online absentee bid via the bidding platform and app.

In addition to Hong Kong, Madison Auction will also set up salerooms in Beijing, Shanghai, and Macao, allowing more Asia-Pacific bidders to attend the auction via live streaming simultaneously.

As the first Hong Kong based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.

Whisky | Lot 1 - 128

Recent reports indicate whisky investment has been one of the best returning investments on luxury products in the past 10 years, with steady increase every year. In this April auction, there are 128 lots of whiskies from Scotland and Japan valued at HK$4,000,000 - HK$7,000,000.

There is not much need to be said for Macallan; it has broken many whisky auction records. In this sale, Madison Auction presents two sets of Decanter in Lalique (Lot 58, 125); the beautiful crystal bottle plus the amazing 72-year-old whisky will definitely add highlights to your collection. The Macallan 30 Year Old Howard Cai Selected Dragon & Phoenix Series (Lot 57) is another beautiful and rare bottle that collectors should not miss. Other collectable Macallan includes the Decades Series, Edition Series, and Folio Series (Lot 6-10, 52). If you are looking for something to enjoy on a regular night, some IB Macallan have great prices (Lot 2-5, 52-56, 119-128).

Besides Macallan, there are over 50 lots of other whiskies from Scotland, including bottles from discontinued distilleries, such as Rosebank (Lot 63), Brora (Lot 93), Littlemill (Lot 110) and Port Ellen (Lot 48-49, 115-118). In addition, Madison Auction also have collectible as well as more affordable bottles from Springbank (Lot 60-61, 102-106), the other big player from Scotland.

If you are into whiskies with peat aroma, you cannot miss the collections from Islay. Ardbeg (Lot 95 & 114)and Laphroaig (Lot 45, 112-113) are great choices for strong peat flavors, and Lagavulin offers you more subtle flavors (Lot 44, 46-47, 62, 83, 111).

There are also 9 lots of Bowmore, including the ultimate bottles: 1964 Black Bowmore Final Edition (Lot 85), the Mythical Guardians Series Dragon Edition (Lot 86 & 87) and Sea Dragon (Lot 90-91) that were made specially for Chinese market. There are also many that are great for daily drinking (Lot 34-43, 59, 64-65, 108-109).

If you are a Japanese whisky hound, you may be thrilled to see 18 lots of Karuizawa and Hanyu. From Karuizawa, there are official bottlings (Lot 18-19, 26-30, 81-82, 100-101), as well as SMWS bottlings (Lot 78-80).

From Hanyu, there are 3 lots of Ichiro's Cards Series (Lot 74-76), as well as the 3rd Ghost series made for Bar Keller (Lot 77). From Yamazaki and Hakushu, there are bottles great for value and for collection as well (Lot 20-22, 25, 32-33). Also don't miss out the most rare bottles from Chichibu (Lot 14-15), Miyagikyo (Lot 31) and Kawasaki (Lot 72-73).

Recommendation

Macallan 72 Year Old in Lalique - The Genesis Decanter

Lot 58

1 Bottle, GB | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 42%

Est. HK$ 600,000 - HK$ 1,000,000

The Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique is a celebration of the collaboration of masters from across the fields of whisky, crystal, architecture, construction and craftsmanship and marks a new beginning in The Macallan story.

----------------------------------------------

1990 Macallan 30 Year Old Howard Cai Selected 龍鳳系列 , #HG303 & #HG304

Lot 57

2 Bottles, 1 GB | Overall: Perfect, Label: China import, Bottled: 2020 | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 46.5%(#HG303), 46.7%(#HG304) | Other: Single Malt, 153 bottles(#HG303) and 163 bottles(#HG304) produced

Est. HK$ 60,000 - HK$ 110,000

These beautiful and rare gem bottled by Chinese Whisky Collector Howard Cai, do not miss out!

-------------------------------------------------

1964 Bowmore Black Bowmore Final Edition

Lot 85 1 Bottle, Single OWC, Overall: Perfect | Bottled: 1995, Bottle Number: 1486, Barrel Type: Sherry Butt | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 49% | Other: Single Malt | WF 91

Est. HK$ 95,000 - HK$ 150,000

The legendary Black Bowmore 1964 has been released since 1993 in different batches with limited edition every year. With the first launch at 80 pounds only, it's selling price now is over 100,000 HKD in the auction market! It was discontinued in 1995, so grab the chance to bid on this Final Edition we offered this time, with 91 points rated by Whiskyfun!

---------------------------------------------------

1978 Brora 42 Year Old Cask of Distinction for Hong Kong Whisky Fellows

Lot 93

1 Bottle, Wooden GB | Overall: Perfect, Bottled: 30th March 2022, Bottle Number: 14, Barrel Type: Drawn from American Standard Barrel No. 7801, Maturation Cask Refill Hogshead No. 1098 | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 44.3% | Other: Single Malt, 52 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 100,000 - HK$ 180,000

This is a bottle of oldest single cask Brora ever released with only limited to 52 bottles in total. "Hong Kong Whisky Fellows" is a group of enthusiasts who are mad enough to bring this bottle to life, but prefer to stay anonymous.

-----------------------------------------------

1955 Glen Grant 56 Year Old Gordon & MacPhail

Lot 109

1 Bottle, Single OWC | Overall: Perfect, Bottled: 2011 | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 40% | Other: Single Malt

Est. HK$ 13,000 - HK$ 22,000

----------------------------------------------

1948 Glen Grant 66 Year Old Gordon & Macphail Exclusive for Wealth Solutions, #1369

Lot 109

1 Bottle, Wooden GB | Overall: Perfect, Bottled: 2014, Bottle Number: 15 | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 46.6% | Other: Single Malt, 160 bottles produced, crystal stopper included | WF 91

Est. HK$ 48,000 - HK$ 85,000

Bottled by Gordon & MacPhail, the leader of the Scottish independent bottlers, it was the first release of the Glen Grant Trilogy, the project for Wealth Solutions, Poland with only 160 bottles available.

------------------------------------------

1982 Port Ellen 28 Year Old Great Cask Series Bottled for Whiskysite.NL

Lot 115

1 Bottle, Overall: Perfect | Bottled: 2010, Bottle Number: 22, Barrel Type: Refill Sherry Puncheon Cask | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 57.5% | Other: Single Malt, 100 bottles produced| WF 92

Est. HK$ 8,000 - HK$ 14,000

----------------------------------

1982 Port Ellen Queen of the Moorlands Rare Cask Edition XXI

Lot 116

1 Bottle, Single OC | Overall: Perfect, Bottled: May 2007, Bottle Number: 119 | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 46% | Other: Single Malt, 119 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 7,000 - HK$ 12,000

-----------------------------------------------

1982 Port Ellen 26 Year Old Old Bothwell, #2729

Lot 117

1 Bottle, Single OC | Overall: Perfect, Bottled: 2009, Barrel Type: Oak | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 52% | Other: Single Malt Est. HK$ 7,000 - HK$ 12,000

----------------------------

1979 Port Ellen 21 Year Old Douglas Laing Old Malt Cask

Lot 118

1 Bottle, Single OC | Overall: Perfect, Bottled: April 2001, Barrel Type: Sherry Oak | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 50% | Other: Single Malt, 618 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 7,000 - HK$ 12,000

These 4 lots of Sherry Cask gems came from the discontinued distillery Port Ellen, with starting price at HK$ 7,000 only. Place your bid!

----------------------------------

2000 Hanyu 14 Year Old 3rd Ghost for Bar Keller, #1702

Lot 77

1 Bottle, Single OC | Overall: Perfect, Bottled: 2014, Bottle Number: 15, Barrel Type: Grappa Finish | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 59.9% | Other: Single Malt, 120 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 55,000 - HK$ 95,000

3rd edition of Hanyu Ghost series, featuring The ghost of Seigen haunting Sakurahime. Exclusive for bar Keller with only 120 bottles.

----------------------------------------------

1993 Yamazaki Private Cask by LMDW Limited Edition, #3T70070

Lot 25

1 Bottle, Single OC | Overall: Perfect, Bottled: 2012, Bottle Number: 331, Barrel Type: Sherry Butt | Vol: 700ml, Abv: 57.5% | Other: Single Malt | WF 91

Est. HK$ 140,000 - HK$ 240,000

This gem won one of the only 4 Gold Medals at the Malt Maniacs Awards (MMAs) 2013. Yamazaki is one of the Ferraris of the MMAs, they win often!

---------------------------------------

1981 Karuizawa 32 Year Old Exclusive for Shinanoya, #4380

Lot 29

1 Bottle, Overall: Perfect | Barrel Type: Sherry Cask, Vol: 700ml, Abv: 55.4% | Other: Single Malt, 118 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 100,000 - HK$ 190,000

This bottle of Karuizawa is exclusively for Shinanoya, one of the most famous liqour boutiques in Japan. Benefited by the sherry cask, it is more intense in flavor and darker in color, making it more rare and hunger among whisky lovers.

