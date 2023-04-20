Postlethwaite & Netterville Combines with EisnerAmper

Pairing of Top 100 Firms Equals 4,000+ Accounting Professionals

NEW YORK and BATON ROUGE, La., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the directors and colleagues of Louisiana-based accounting, assurance, tax, consulting and technology firm Postlethwaite & Netterville ("P&N") will be joining EisnerAmper in a transaction anticipated to close by the summer of 2023.

Founded in 1949, P&N has more than 575 team members across the U.S. and nine offices in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The pairing of these Top 100 accounting firms will bring together two well-established organizations that are fully aligned in their core values, quality client service and integrity.

This combination will have positive impacts for both firms by expanding EisnerAmper's reach into the Gulf Coast region and providing a platform for P&N's continued growth on a larger geographic scale. P&N clients will benefit from new and innovative services and the support of a global business advisory firm.

"We're extremely proud to be joining EisnerAmper and to build upon the existing success of both firms. This is an unprecedented opportunity to provide our clients with even more innovative and competitive services and for P&N team members to benefit from additional resources and new opportunities for professional growth," said Dan Gardiner, P&N's Managing Director and CEO. "By joining with EisnerAmper, P&N will continue to serve our clients across the Gulf South and U.S. with the added support, resources and partnership of a Top 20 firm with a global presence."

"P&N's long-standing reputation for excellence in the Gulf Coast and beyond precedes itself. With this one strategic move, we're adding more than 575 top-talent professionals and further extending deep industry experience in all aspects of our assurance, tax, advisory and outsourcing practice areas—no small accomplishment," said Christopher Loiacono, EisnerAmper's Vice Chair of Services. "We greatly look forward to our historic combination with P&N and the vast opportunities it will afford our clients and staff for years to come."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities have more than 320 partners and 3,300 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About P&N

Postlethwaite & Netterville, APAC ("P&N") helps businesses and individuals across the country shape clearer paths forward. Backed by 74-plus years of experience, we are one of the largest CPA and consulting firms in the Gulf Coast region and the only Top 100 U.S. firm based in Louisiana. With more than 575 professionals providing assurance, tax, consulting and technology services, we have one purpose: creating clear, simplified pathways for clients' success. Learn more at pncpa.com .

