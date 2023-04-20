Spelman College to Inaugurate Dr. Helene D. Gayle as 11th President on April 28

Inauguration Events to be held April 27th – April 30th

ATLANTA, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spelman College will formally confer Helene D. Gayle, M.D., MPH, as its 11th president during an investiture ceremony on Friday, April 28, at the Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel.

Inauguration events will begin on Thursday, April 27 and will conclude on Sunday, April 30. The line-up of events includes an academic symposium, investiture ceremony, campus celebration, day of service and an interfaith service at Spelman's historic Sisters Chapel.

Rosalind Gates Brewer, C'84, chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees and president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, will preside over the investiture, followed by Dr. Gayle's inaugural address.

Dr. Gayle began serving as the 11th president of Spelman College on July 1, 2022, following an extensive national search led by the Board of Trustees. View Dr. Gayle's bio here. She succeeds President Emerita Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., who served as president from 2015 - 2022.

Inauguration Schedule of Events

Academic Symposium

Thursday, April 27, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Spelman College, Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center Auditorium

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Investiture Ceremony

Friday, April 28, 2023

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Morehouse College, Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel

830 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Formal installation of the 11th president of Spelman College

Campus Celebration

Friday, April 28, 2023

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Spelman College, Campus Oval

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Day of Service

Saturday, April 29, 2023

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Spelman College, Wellness Center Gymnasium

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Spelman's Bonner Office of Civic Engagement will host volunteers to pack meals for Southwest Atlanta families

Interfaith Service

Sunday, April 30, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Spelman College, Sisters Chapel

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

A celebration of faith | Inauguration Sermon by Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church

About Spelman College

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the College's picturesque campus is home to 2,100 students. Spelman is the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.D.s in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The College's status is confirmed by the U.S. News & World Report, which ranked Spelman No. 51 among all liberal arts colleges, No. 19 for undergraduate teaching, No. 5 for social mobility among liberal arts colleges, and No. 1 for the 16th year among historically Black colleges and universities. The Wall Street Journal has ranked the College No. 3, nationally, in terms of student satisfaction. Recent initiatives include a designation by the Department of Defense as a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM, a Gender and Sexuality Studies Institute, the first endowed queer studies chair at an HBCU, and a program to increase the number of Black women Ph.D.s in economics. New majors have been added, including documentary filmmaking and photography, and collaborations have been established with MIT's Media Lab, the Broad Institute and the Army Research Lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Outstanding alumnae include Children's Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, political leader Stacey Abrams, former Acting Surgeon General and Spelman's first alumna president Audrey Forbes Manley, actress and producer Latanya Richardson Jackson, global bioinformatics geneticist Janina Jeff and authors Pearl Cleage and Tayari Jones.

