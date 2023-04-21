ITRI Took Home Three Edison Awards(TM) in 2023

HSINCHU, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated 2023 Edison Awards™ winners were revealed in Fort Myers, Florida, and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is proud to be among them. The ITRI team attended the award ceremony on April 21 and received recognition for three exceptional technological innovations: the Intelligent Radio Frequency Ablation (iRFA), Coordinated Supramolecular Complex (CSC), and Athena Orchestrator—O-RAN SMO & RIC. Out of 400 nominees, ITRI has emerged with an impressive haul of one gold in the innovative service & software solutions category and a silver and a bronze award in the health, medicine, and biotech category. This marks the seventh consecutive year that ITRI has won Edison AwardsTM, achieving its highest number of wins in history.

Executive Director of the Edison AwardsTM Frank Bonafilia expressed his awe towards ITRI's innovations. "I am really amazed by ITRI. You always come forward with some new innovations to tackle some of the world's largest challenges. What I find most interesting, though, is that you understand that innovation is failing forward. I think not only did ITRI follow the trend, you led a lot of the trends and that's just the nature of ITRI, of what you do at ITRI," he said. Bonafilia also praised that ITRI's eye drop solution for macular degeneration embodies Thomas A. Edison's philosophy of "finding a better way", delivering a less intrusive treatment and opening an area for the ecosystem to develop into.

ITRI's President Edwin Liu expressed his delight at the organization's performance at the 2023 Edison AwardsTM, saying, "We are honored to receive the highly esteemed awards, with our commitment to pursuing technological innovations and market-oriented R&D that can create new value and benefit the world." Dr. Liu stressed that the applications of the three winning technologies had been introduced to leading industry players including Metagone Biotech Inc., Compal Electronics, and PEGATRON Corporation. "We are more than happy to see our R&D outcomes moving towards commercialization. ITRI will continue to unleash the momentum of innovation and assist industries in growing R&D capabilities and exploring global opportunities," he said.

More about ITRI's winning innovations:

Intelligent Radio Frequency Ablation (iRFA) is an advanced image-guided system for treating tumors with pinpoint accuracy. The guidance system helps surgeons locate lesions precisely, which minimizes the wound size and halves the recovery time for patients. iRFA also features a surgical needle electrode that can be adjusted to treat tumors of varying shapes and sizes, making it a versatile tool for cancer treatment.

Coordinated Supramolecular Complex (CSC) is a revolutionary eye drop formulation for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). With its therapeutic results that rival traditional intravitreal injections, CSC enables patients to conveniently self-administer the drug at home, eliminating the need for direct injections to the eyeballs and the associated fear and discomfort. This solution also minimizes side effects such as bleeding, inflammation, retinal detachment, and elevates intraocular pressure that is commonly associated with injection-based therapies.

Athena Orchestrator—O-RAN SMO & RIC is an AI-powered energy-saving management platform for 5G-ORAN private networks. It supports various private networks and brands of base stations, and can be applied to a wide range of fields such as hospitals, entertainment, and warehousing. The platform helps plan a private network in a single click, resulting in an 80% reduction in capital expenses and 50% less deployment and configuration time. Its AI system monitors network traffic and allows idle base stations to hibernate, saving 20% of power consumption.

The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech. The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Visit www.edisonawards.com to see the complete list of 2023 Edison Awards™.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

