Black Women's Health Imperative releases after the Supreme Court issued a stay temporarily keeping medication abortion pills available

ATLANTA, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) issues the following statement on SCOTUS decision to preserve access to safe medication abortion.

"This morning Black women across America have one less worry," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President of Black Women's Health Imperative.

Late last night the Supreme Court issued a decision to pause a lower court ruling in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA. A ruling that challenged the FDA's 23-year-old approval of mifepristone, part of a two-drug protocol for medication abortion, the most common form of abortion in the US.

"The preservation of the right to drugs used to support women's overall reproductive health means Black women can make healthcare decisions without fear of arrest or incarceration," said Blount. "Since the dismantling of Roe, BWHI has worried about the health and safety of Black women in the face of unabashed legal maneuvers flagrantly designed to prevent Black women from making the most basic health care decisions. This morning, we are less worried, but we remain vigilant. Our fight for complete rights to bodily autonomy continues."

BWHI will continue to stand with our partners in this fight and remain steadfast in our mission to protect and promote the health equity needs of Black women.

About the Black Women's Health Imperative:

The Black Women's Health Imperative is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 22 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. www.bwhi.org

