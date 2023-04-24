The Brattle Group Welcomes Bankruptcy & Restructuring Expert David Lorry as Senior Consultant

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed David Lorry to its Washington, DC office as a Senior Consultant in the firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice. He brings three decades of experience executing and monitoring direct investments in distressed and special situations and advising clients on complex business transactions and legal issues.

"David's distinctive background as a practicing attorney, private equity investor, and investment banker provides him with a unique perspective among economic and financial consultants on bankruptcy, restructuring, capital raising, and M&A that will be immensely valuable to our clients and broaden the scope of services we offer," said Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "He will be a tremendous asset to our growing Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice, and finance-focused team more broadly, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Brattle."

Mr. Lorry has worked with public and private companies across a diverse range of industries in all stages of mergers and acquisitions. He also has experience in general corporate finance and commercial transactions, financial and operational due diligence, and a wide range of commercial disputes. Representative transactions and matters include acquisitions through bankruptcy court-supervised sale processes, claims and debt trading, debt financing and restructuring, loan administration, business sales, recharacterization and other avoidance actions, and directors and officers (D&O) and fiduciary claims.

"I am excited to transition into consulting with the recognized leading bankruptcy and securities experts at Brattle," said Mr. Lorry. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues in Washington, DC, New York, and beyond; and drawing on my years of experience to provide valuable insights and litigation support to resolve clients' complex situations."

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Lorry was a Managing Director and Senior Counsel, advising private equity funds and their portfolio companies. He previously held several senior roles as a private equity investor and with middle-market investment banking firms. He began his career practicing corporate, insolvency, and commercial law with Am Law 100 firms.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

