Tens of Thousands of Students Compete at the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation's VEX Robotics World Championship

GREENVILLE, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting tomorrow, the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation's 16th annual VEX Robotics World Championship will be back in Dallas to showcase the incredible talent of student competitors from April 25 to May 4. This year, more than 30,000 students from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, and their custom-built robots, will compete in heart-racing matches and make critical design adjustments with the goal to be crowned world champions.

The next generation of innovators celebrate STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) excellence and participate in exciting competition matches. Students compete year-round to qualify at state and regional competitions for the VEX Robotics World Championship. The championship will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

Student-led teams ranging from elementary to university age groups will showcase their game strategy, design, and teamwork skills at this global event including, VEX IQ Challenge (Elementary & Middle School), VEX Robotics Competition (Middle School & High School), and VEX U (College/University).

"The value of regional competitions throughout the season and this world championship helps teach real-world skills and prepare students for a range of technology careers," said Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation. "I am so proud of these extraordinary student competitors along with over 400,000 young innovators in our robotics community that truly represent the next generation of problem solvers."

"We're once again so thrilled to have the VEX Robotics World Championships hosted in Dallas," said Tony Norman, Co-Founder and President of VEX Robotics. "It is truly an inspiration to see students from all over the world come together to compete and show off their achievements in relation to STEM. The dedication, perseverance, and ingenuity they showcase is building the foundation for a truly remarkable future."

The REC Foundation's VEX Robotics World Championship 2023 is presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation. Other global sponsors that support the program year-round and this event include: Google, NASA, Tesla, MathWorks, US Navy, USAF Special Warfare, Kettering University, Magikid, Texas Instruments, Onshape, Dallas Sports Commission, and the US Army.

More information about this event can be found at vexworlds.com .

About the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation's global mission is to provide every educator with competition, education, and workforce readiness programs to increase student engagement in science, technology, engineering, math, and computer science.

About VEX Robotics

VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities, and robotics teams all around the world. The VEX 123, GO, IQ, V5, V5 Workcell, and VEXcode VR product lines span from elementary school all the way through college with accessible, scalable, and flexible robotics solutions. Beyond science and engineering principles, a VEX Robotics project encourages teamwork, leadership, and problem solving among groups. It allows educators to easily customize projects to meet the level of students' abilities as they inspire and prepare the STEM problem-solvers of tomorrow.

