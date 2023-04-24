Union Pacific Recognizes Companies for Safe Chemical Transportation

Ninety-five companies honored with 2022 Pinnacle Award
OMAHA, Neb., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 95 companies won the 2022 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
"Union Pacific is proud to honor these companies that share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals, which are used for things like cleaning drinking water and making household products," said Jacque Bendon, vice president – Industrial, Marketing and Sales. "This annual award is our way of recognizing our customers who share our commitment to protecting the environment and the communities along our rail network."
Union Pacific shares the same goal as these companies to deliver every tank car safely. Our Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. We also have Hazmat teams located regionally across our railroad network with a four-prong mission: Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery. More information about these efforts is available at UP.com.
The 2022 Pinnacle Award winners are:
Aeropres Corporation
Altivia Petrochemicals LLC
American Synthetic Rubber Company
Arcanum Infrastructure LLC
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Arkema Inc
Bayer CropScience
Berryman Chemical Inc
BP
Buckeye Pipe Line Services Company
Cargill
CF Industries Sales LLC
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
CHS Inc
CITGO Petroleum Corporation
Conestoga Energy Partners LLC
Cornerstone Chemical Company
Cross Oil Refining and Marketing
CVR Energy
Delek US Holdings
Dyno Nobel Inc
Eco Services Operations Corp
EnLink Midstream
ERCO Worldwide USA Inc
ExxonMobil
Factor Gas Liquids
Flint Hills Resources LLC
Foremark Performance Chemicals
FutureFuel Chemical Company
Genesis Alkali
Honeywell International Inc
HTP Energy
Indorama Ventures
INEOS Acetyls
INEOS KOH INC
INEOS Oligomers USA LLC
INEOS Styrolution America LLC
Ingevity Corporation
InterChem
Itafos Conda LLC
Kemira
Keyera Corp
Koch Fertilizer LLC
Koch Methanol LLC
Koppers Inc
LACC
Lotte Chemical Louisiana LLC
Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC
Martin Operating Partnership L P
Methanex Corporation
Mexichem Fluor SA de CV
MGP Ingredients
Midwest Renewable Energy
MMP SCO LLC
Monument Chemical
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation America
NorFalco a Glencore Company
Nouryon Chemicals LLC
NOVA Chemicals
Nutrien Ltd
OQ CHEMICALS CORPORATION
Pencco
Phoenix Park Energy Marketing LLC
Plains Marketing LP
Port of Tucson
Rain CII Carbon LLC
Reagent Chemical
Saconix LLC
Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC
Shell Chemical LP
Shintech Lousiana LLC
SI Group
SNF HOLDING COMPANY
Solvay Chemicals
Southern Ionics Incorporated
Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy
Stepan Company
Sulphuric Acid Trading Company
Suncor Energy USA Inc
Targa Resources
Targray
Tauber Oil Company
Tessenderlo Kerley Inc
Thatcher Group
The Chemours Company
The Plaza Group
TotalEnergies Petrochemicals and Refining Usa Inc
TPC Group
U S Amines LTD
United Energy Trading LLC
Veolia North America Regeneration Services LLC
Western Plains Energy LLC
Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership
Williams Companies Inc
XCL Marketing LLC
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad