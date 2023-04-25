Bring the Wizarding World to Your Palm with the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano

Bring the Wizarding World to Your Palm with the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano

A Magical NEW Tamagotchi Nano Experience Awaits!

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tamagotchi Nano is putting the magical beasts under your care for the first time ever with the latest collaboration from Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano! Put the celebrated franchise in your palm with the latest Tamagotchi Nano experience that allows you to interact with the Wizarding World's Fantastic Beasts.

Bring the Wizarding World to Your Palm with the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano invites fans on a spellbinding journey where nurturing the franchise's Fantastic Beasts is up to them. Feed, pet, and play four different mini-games to care for your magical creatures or they'll run away. Your play pattern will determine which of the 11 kinds of magical creatures you'll interact with.

Fans can pre-order the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano starting today on Amazon.com, available in two collectible shells: Magical Creatures and Hogwarts Castle, before hitting shelves on July 18th.

"Harry Potter fans have proven they are endlessly devoted to immersing themselves in the magical world the books and films have created," said Tanya Sexton, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. Brand Director, Toys. "We're excited to be able to offer a new way to interact with the magical beasts from the beloved series."

Are you ready to bring the Wizarding World to your palm? The Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano brings 11 different kinds of magical creatures from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts to the Tamagotchi Nano experience, with appearances from fan-favorite characters.

Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano Features:

Available in two collectible shell styles: "Magical Creatures" and "Hogwarts Castle"

Choose between two different play modes: Harry Potter mode (Spend 3 hours at the Hogwarts Castle) and Fantastic Beasts mode (Spend 3 hours in a magical suitcase)

Raise one of 11 different kinds of magical creatures from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts depending on your play pattern

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley , Hermoine Granger , Newt Scamander, and more characters may appear!

There are 4 different mini-games to play: "Catch Gold," "Deliver of Letter," "Fly Hippogriff," and "Picking a Lock"

Age: 8+

Battery included (2 x LR44)

For more information visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2023 Bandai Namco

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.