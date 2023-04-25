Celebrating Clinical Excellence: Ivy Rehab Opens 500th Location

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a leading provider of outpatient pediatric and orthopedic rehabilitative therapy services, is excited to announce the opening of its 500th clinic location. This marks a significant achievement in Ivy Rehab's quest to provide patients with access to world-class care and outcomes for those in need of skilled physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and applied behavior analysis (ABA) services.

Regional Director Ross Nilan presents the Downingtown team with the honorary 500th Ivy Rehab clinic plaque. Clinic Director Sean McGuire, PT, DPT, SCS, and Krystal Bentz, Patient Coordinator, will serve their local community with high-quality, purposeful physical therapy. (PRNewswire)

"This exceptional milestone is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Ivy Rehab team," said Michael Rucker, CEO of Ivy Rehab. "As we celebrate this achievement, I can't help but reflect on what our outstanding teammates have accomplished and the difference they have made in hundreds of thousands of lives. As we look towards the future, we will not waver from our mission of serving our communities with the highest quality of care to inspire and enable our patients to live life to the fullest."

Ivy Rehab's 500th clinic, located in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, joins more than 100 adult and pediatric therapy clinics across greater Philadelphia. Ivy Rehab's growth across Philadelphia over the past five years is emblematic of its strategy of aligning with exceptional partners who seek the benefit of the Ivy Rehab infrastructure and support services offerings to expand the capabilities of their practice. Through its core team of partners, Ivy Rehab has been able to successfully expand across 15 states to meet patient and community needs for exceptional care and service.

"When we joined Ivy Rehab, we knew our teammates and community would benefit from this partnership, but we never imagined the expanded footprint and breadth of services we would be able to provide," said Ross Nilan, PT, Regional Director in East Philadelphia and former practice owner who partnered with Ivy Rehab in 2018. "We have grown stronger together, allowing us to provide improved access to convenient, first-rate care."

As the organization strives to bring high-quality care to more patients in need, Ivy Rehab's growth strategy is based on being the employer of choice by providing unparalleled teammate experiences and developmental opportunities and by focusing on clinical excellence through investments in clinical outcomes, multiple clinician residency and specialization programs, extensive leadership development training, and best practices training.

