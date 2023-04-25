Intercare Holdings automates its mailroom and medical bill intake using Jopari Solutions Improving data quality and enhancing service

CONCORD, Calif. , April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercare Holdings, one of the largest TPAs in the U.S., recently undertook a re-engineering initiative to streamline and automate their receipt of medical bills and other claims-related mail. Alan Avriett, CIO for Intercare, shares "Our objective was to implement modern technologies that would enhance our levels of service to our customers and their stakeholders, as well as position our company for growth .

Intercare selected Jopari Solutions, Inc. to provide their electronic Medical Bill clearinghouse and Digital Mailroom technologies to achieve their goals. By doing so, much of what had been flowing through the offices in paper form is now arriving as data and electronic documents, making it more efficient for claims staff to manage and process, allowing them to shift their focus to other tasks. Adds Avriett, "We selected Jopari after looking at several possible suppliers. They have been very responsive, and we are impressed with the implementation process. These new systems have improved data quality and reduced the manual interactions needed to process claim-related materials."

"Jopari Solutions is proud to partner with Intercare to provide our technologies to assist them with their mission of delivering quality claims services to their customers," explains Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari. "For 20 years, Jopari's mission has been to digitize the medical claims process and improve the efficiency between various stakeholders in the medical claim markets while enhancing the overall quality of service."

About Intercare - Intercare Holdings is a California-based leader in Workers' Compensation and Liability Claims Administration and provider of Managed Care Services and Risk Management Solutions. Intercare is one of the few mid-sized firms providing a large organization's depth and capacity with a small firm's nimbleness.

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare solutions to Payers, Providers, Revenue Cycle Management, Practice Management, and Electronic Health Record Organizations. Jopari provides integrated electronic Medical Bill and Digital Mailroom solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) market plus attachment management and flexible medical payments products to the P&C, Group Health Plan and Government markets. Jopari's platform is enabled by an extensive connectivity network linking the US Healthcare ecosystem. Jopari's flexible solutions improve turn-around time, quality, and reduce expenses for all participants allowing for increased digitization and straight-through processing. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060.

