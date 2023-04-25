TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS UPGRADE FOOTBALL FIELD AT JONES AT&T STADIUM WITH HELLAS MATRIX HELIX TURF

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Tech University Red Raiders will enter the 2023 college football season with high expectations on their new Matrix Helix® synthetic turf system, which is currently being installed by Hellas.

Hellas is installing Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders' home football opener versus Oregon is scheduled for September 9, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Installation starts at Jones AT&T Stadium in the Summer of 2023 as part of the stadium expansion project in the south endzone. The new Matrix Helix turf system will be installed by this summer. This is the same synthetic Matrix Helix turf used by eleven NFL teams, including on game day by the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Reed J. Seaton, President and CEO of Hellas says, "This is the best synthetic turf system in the market. More and more college teams are investigating making the switch to Matrix Helix turf for a better turf system."

"We're thankful for the support of the Board of Regents as we continue to invest in the future of Jones AT&T Stadium," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. "The timing of the south end zone and Womble Football Center project made this an ideal opportunity for us to look at all areas of Jones AT&T Stadium to see where other needed improvements could be made. We're excited to partner with Hellas on this project."

"Our administration fully supports providing the best products to our student-athletes here at Texas Tech, which is greatly appreciated by our entire program," head coach Joey McGuire said. "This new turf from Hellas is widely used throughout the NFL and college football and will be a great addition to what we are already building at Jones AT&T Stadium. We look forward to debuting this new surface in front of a packed crowd when we host Oregon on September 9."

Texas Tech University has produced many competitive NFL players, including former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. The two-time Associated Press Most Valuable Player in the NFL helped guide the Kansas City Chiefs to victory during Super Bowl LVII, the organization's third NFL title since 1969. Mahomes, who was named the MVP of the Super Bowl LIV in 2020, practices on Matrix Helix turf at the Chiefs' Griffon Indoor Sports Complex.

Hellas' Matrix Helix monofilament turf is a staple in football stadiums across the Lone Star State including AT&T Stadium in Arlington where McGuire won three state titles as head football coach of Cedar Hill High School. The Dallas Cowboys chose Hellas for all turf installation needs when AT&T Stadium opened in 2009. Hellas is the official turf provider of the Dallas Cowboys and their practice facility at the Star in Frisco.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas is a single-source provider of turf, tracks, courts, sports lighting, and sports amenities projects. Hellas is a dominant force in Texas Football. In 2023, Six of the twelve Texas high school championship teams played on Hellas turf at their home field. In addition to hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, many NFL teams play or practice on Hellas turf including, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com .

The Texas Tech University – Established in 1923, and called Texas Technological College until 1969, it is the main institution of the five-institution Texas Tech University System. Texas Tech University offers degrees in more than 150 courses of study through 13 colleges and hosts 60 research centers and institutes. The University's student enrollment is the sixth-largest in Texas with over 40,000 students annually. For more information visit ttu.edu.

AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas opened in 2009 and is the largest NFL stadium ever built. Designed by HKS Architects, AT&T Stadium is 3 million square feet and has a capacity of over 100,000 people. The stadium features signature monumental arches, an expansive retractable roof, massive glass retractable end zone doors, a distinguishing canted glass wall, and the world's largest center-hanging HD video board. attstadium.com

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the city of Frisco and Frisco ISD. The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games and other events. thestarinfrisco.com

The Dallas Cowboys are a professional football team based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. The Cowboys compete in the National Football League (NFL) in the league's National Football Conference (NFC) East division. The team is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and has been played its home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, since its opening in 2009. The Dallas Cowboys have won five Super Bowls. There are 29 NFL Hall of Fame inductees that played for the Cowboys for at least one year during their career. dallascowboys.com

