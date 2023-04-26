First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) declared on April 25, 2023, dividends on the company's Class A and Class B common stock, as well as Series A, B and C preferred stock, each for the period commencing on and including the last respective payment date.

First Citizens BancShares (PRNewsfoto/CIT Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As noted above, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share on the company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023 , to shareholders of record May 31, 2023 .





The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, to be paid on June 15, 2023 , to holders of record as of May 31, 2023 .



There are currently 345,000 outstanding shares of the Series A preferred stock which are held pursuant to a Deposit Agreement dated March 12, 2020 . Under that agreement, an aggregate of 13,800,000 depositary shares were issued, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.





The Board declared a dividend on the company's fixed-to-floating rate, non-cumulative perpetual Series B preferred stock to be paid on June 15, 2023 , to holders of record as of May 31, 2023 . BancShares will pay a non-cumulative quarterly cash dividend at a rate of 8.83829%, which is equal to three-month LIBOR on the dividend determination date plus a spread of 3.972%.





Also, the Board declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C, to be paid on June 15, 2023 , to holders of record as of May 31, 2023 .

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches and offices in 23 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

