Healthy.io Named Best Digital Diagnostics Solution for 2023 by Juniper Research for Minuteful Kidney Test

The Digital Health Innovation Awards recognize innovative products and services in healthcare.

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards 2023 today announced Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, as the platinum winner for 'Best Digital Diagnostics Solution' in the Digital Health Innovation category for its Minuteful Kidney™ test.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have recognized companies that create innovative products or services that have the power to disrupt their ecosystems and offer important benefits to their target audience. Entries are evaluated by a Juniper Research analyst panel based on product innovation, features, and compliance among other criteria.

"We are honored to have been recognized as the Best Digital Diagnostics Solution," said Paula LeClair, US General Manager of Healthy.io. "Every year, millions of patients who are at risk of kidney disease fail to undergo the recommended annual testing until it is too late. Healthy.io is proud that the Minuteful Kidney test can serve as part of the solution to this problem."

The Digital Health Innovation awards aim to recognize the most innovative products and services in the wake of an unprecedented year of change for the healthcare industry, rewarding cutting-edge technology that pushes the healthcare boundaries. Healthy.io's Minuteful Kidney™ test does just that.

The Minuteful Kidney™ test kit allows for early detection of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by enabling patients to take a clinical-grade, albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) test in their own homes using a smartphone camera. The test kit is delivered directly to a patient's front door and, at their own convenience, the Minuteful Kidney app walks them step-by-step through the test. Advanced color vision and machine learning technology then read the image, translate it to a clinical-grade result, and inform the patient – and their doctor – about their kidney function.

The ACR test is a simple urine test that looks for albumin in urine, which can be a leading indicator for CKD. The Minuteful Kidney™ test is the first and only FDA-cleared, smartphone-powered, at-home kidney test. The test uses the ubiquitous smartphone to break down barriers to care, such as high costs and transportation, which is important considering CKD's symptoms don't surface until the late stages of the disease. More than 75 million Americans at risk of CKD should complete an annual ACR test, yet 80% of them don't take the test. Healthy.io is proud to deliver a solution to this problem.

Healthy.io is a global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device. The company's at-home urinalysis services enable providers and healthcare systems to reach high-risk, previously untested members and help close care gaps. Healthy.io partners with leading health insurers and providers to integrate Minuteful Kidney™ in their kidney management programs. Minuteful Kidney™ is marketed commercially across the United States and the United Kingdom and is the first and only FDA-cleared, smartphone-powered, at-home kidney test that allows patients to take the test in the privacy of their homes and receive immediate clinical-grade results. The service removes the barriers associated with traditional lab testing and averts the road to dialysis. Healthy.io has offices in Boston, London, and Tel Aviv.

