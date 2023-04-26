JRW Realty Clients Acquire $205.6 Million of Commercial Real Estate in Q1 of 2023

PASADENA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, has announced that it helped its institutional buyers acquire $205,619,955 of commercial real estate during the first quarter of 2023. The properties acquired collectively span 893,342 square feet and are tenanted by companies operating in grocery, healthcare, discount retail, and other necessity-based industries.

JRW Realty's institutional buyers remain active even in the middle of this disrupted market.

In all, nine different JRW Realty associates helped the company's buyers acquire 30 single-tenant and five multi-tenant properties in this year's first quarter. As part of their strategy of diversification, JRW Realty clients purchased properties across the country, including the Washington-Baltimore corridor, Houston, and Chicago, ranging through 14 states from New York to California.

Acquisition highlights of the quarter include:

A 41,786-square-foot single-tenant Metro Market grocery store in Madison, Wisconsin , inclusive of a Kroger Co. lease guaranty

A 67,978-square-foot Giant Food grocery-anchored center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland (Prince George County)

A 115,777-square-foot Giant Eagle grocery-anchored center in Hamilton, Ohio (Columbus MSA)

"Our extensive network of industry contacts has allowed us to identify properties that meet the exacting criteria of our clients, who remain active even in the middle of this disrupted market," said Joel Staffilino, co-president at JRW Realty. "We are grateful for the selling brokers, owners, and developers who collaborate with us to achieve those goals month after month."

JRW Realty co-president Melinda Marston added that JRW Realty's clients' strong balance sheets and clear acquisition requirements contribute to their ability to close in as few as 28 days.

"Our buyers have very specific acquisition criteria," Marston said. "We are always seeking single and multi-tenant properties anchored by creditworthy and essential businesses that meet their standards. When we find our buyers a property that fits their conservative investment strategy, they act swiftly."

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 1,100 properties valued at more than $4.7 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 2-3% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

