Nuovo Pasta and Fresh Midwest Team Up to Offer Delicious Meal Kits Straight to Your Door!

STRATFORD, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd, the world's leading artisan pasta manufacturer, is proud to announce that they are partnering with Fresh Midwest, an online marketplace known for high quality local ingredients, ready-made dishes, restaurant meal kits, and more, delivered direct to consumers in the Chicagoland and Southern Wisconsin area.

The four meal kits are available now on www.freshmidwest.com

Nuovo Tortellini Caprese Salad Meal Kit : Mix Nuovo Ricotta & Parmigiano Cheese Tortellini with Nuovo's Sundried Tomato and Mozzarella Pesto for the ultimate dinner. It's easy, delicious, and takes just minutes to prepare a restaurant-quality meal. : Mix Nuovo Ricotta & Parmigiano Cheese Tortellini with Nuovo's Sundried Tomato and Mozzarella Pesto for the ultimate dinner. It's easy, delicious, and takes just minutes to prepare a restaurant-quality meal.

Nuovo Linguine with Basil Pesto Genovese Meal Kit : Pesto and Linguine are a match made in heaven! Thanks to the sweet aroma and rich taste of Nuovo's Original Pesto Basil Genovese, you can bring the flavors of Genova right to your home. This authentic combination is sure to make your mealtime a special event! : Pesto and Linguine are a match made in heaven! Thanks to the sweet aroma and rich taste of Nuovo's Original Pesto Basil Genovese, you can bring the flavors ofright to your home. This authentic combination is sure to make your mealtime a special event!

Nuovo Grilled Marinated Chicken Pesto with Caesar Salad Meal Kit : Need a little mealtime inspiration? Nuovo Pasta's Classic Basil Genovese Pesto transforms chicken from ordinary to divine! Fragrant basil, toasted pine nuts, and authentic Italian cheeses are blended together to create an authentically delicious pesto. : Need a little mealtime inspiration? Nuovo Pasta's Classic Basil Genovese Pesto transforms chicken from ordinary to divine! Fragrant basil, toasted pine nuts, and authentic Italian cheeses are blended together to create an authentically delicious pesto.

Nuovo Ricotta & Parmigiano Tortellini with Prosciutto and Peas Meal Kit : Each bite of Nuovo's Ricotta and Parmigiano Tortellini is a combination of the finest Italian Parmigiano, Romano, fresh mozzarella, and whole milk ricotta. Top with prosciutto and peas to complete this deliciously easy dinner. : Each bite of Nuovo's Ricotta and Parmigiano Tortellini is a combination of the finest Italian Parmigiano, Romano, fresh mozzarella, and whole milk ricotta. Top with prosciutto and peas to complete this deliciously easy dinner.

Nuovo Pasta produces some of the best pastas in the world. Made in small batches by experienced pasta makers and recognized for their award-winning quality, Nuovo sets a new benchmark for fresh pasta. Carl Zuanelli, the Founder and CEO of Nuovo Pasta , is committed to revolutionizing the at-home pasta experience and is passionate about delivering the best possible product to consumers. "I've always believed our fresh pastas lend themselves to easy, delicious meals at home. We have a World Class Culinary team that has developed recipes over the years. By partnering with Fresh Midwest we have brought those recipes alive in easy and simple meal kits."

Nuovo Pasta and Fresh Midwest Team Up to Offer Delicious Meal Kits Straight to Your Door!

Patrick Fitzgerald Co-Founder of Fresh Midwest has a vision to bring inspired restaurant products and quality to the home consumer. "I believe better food should be an everyday occasion. Once I tasted Nuovo Pasta I knew they would be a fit for our very successful Meal Kit program! Working with the team at Nuovo Pasta and sharing the same vision and passion has been a remarkable journey. I can't wait for our customers to enjoy World Class Pasta dishes made in the convenience of their own home in less than 15 minutes!"

The launch of Nuovo Pasta's meal kits at Fresh Midwest is an exciting development for both companies and their customers. With four delicious options available, the partnership is off to a great start. Nuovo Pasta's commitment to high quality and authentic flavors is reflected in every meal kit, and Fresh Midwest's dedication to providing local, fresh ingredients and inspired restaurant products is a perfect match. With hopes for a continued partnership, both companies look forward to bringing many more exciting flavors of meal kits to come, providing a restaurant-quality experience in the comfort of your own home.

For more information about Nuovo Pasta products, popular pasta recipes follow Nuovo on Facebook ( @Nuovopasta ) and Instagram ( @NuovoPasta ) and TikTok ( @nuovopasta ) or visit www.nuovopasta.com .

For more information about Fresh Midwest, on Facebook ( @freshmidwest ) and Instagram ( @freshmidwest ) or visit www.freshmidwest.com .

About Nuovo Pasta

Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd. is a nationally recognized premium refrigerated pasta and sauce producer founded in 1989. With 140,000 sq ft facilities in Stratford, CT and Cleveland, OH, Nuovo employs over 200 people and produces 22,000,000 pounds of fresh pasta per year. Nuovo's products are available in specialty stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs throughout the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

As a member of the National Pasta Association and the International Pasta Organization , Nuovo Pasta has been serving delicious pasta and pesto sauces to tables across America for over 30 years. In its fourth decade, Nuovo continues to innovate, offering chef-inspired fillings and cutting-edge culinary flavor combinations. The NUOVO way has redefined the gold standard of fresh pasta.

About Fresh Midwest

For more than 50 years, the Fitzgerald family has provided high-quality produce, meat, and seafood to the Midwest's finest restaurants, hotels, and businesses. Now, twin brothers, Patrick and Mike, have made it their mission to bring those locally sourced ingredients, along with chef prepared meals and meal kits, straight to customers' doors in Chicagoland and Southern Wisconsin. Partnerships with area farmers, butchers, artisans and restaurants connect customers with premium offerings at affordable prices.

