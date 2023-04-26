SADDLE UP FOR THE KENTUCKY DERBY WITH FANDUEL, THE ONLY SPORTSBOOK WHERE YOU CAN BET THE RACE

As an Official Sports Wagering Partner of The Kentucky Derby, FanDuel will bring fans to the track through exciting betting options and FanDuel TV coverage from the industry's most respected experts

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America and an Official Sports Wagering Partner of the Kentucky Derby, is the only sportsbook where fans can place a bet on the race.

FanDuel is the first and only sportsbook to offer wagering on horse racing alongside traditional sports book wagering with a single account and single wallet, allowing customers to wager on the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks, and all the races from Churchill Downs on Oaks and Derby Days. Racing fans will be able to find bet options for the Kentucky Derby in just a few taps when they open the FanDuel app and then click the horse racing icon. To celebrate the first year of the partnership with Churchill Downs, FanDuel will offer a "$20 No Sweat Bet" on the Kentucky Derby to all new and existing sportsbook and DFS customers. For more information on how you can place a bet on the Kentucky Derby through FanDuel based on your location check HERE .

"As an Official Sports Wagering Partner of the Kentucky Derby, we're leveraging the power of our innovative betting platform and our unrivaled history in horse racing to bring fans a truly integrated experience for the race as the only sportsbook where you can bet on the race," said Andrew Moore, General Manager, Racing at FanDuel. "Last year, we became the only sportsbook to offer a single wallet platform that allows fans to bet on horse racing and see that innovation as an avenue to introduce new audiences to horse racing."

"We're thrilled to deliver Churchill Downs' premium content, led by the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, to FanDuel's vast base of sports betting and daily fantasy customers with a single account and single wallet," said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson. "This is an exciting partnership that's a sure winner for everyone."

FanDuel TV will be live, on-site at Churchill Downs all week to provide fans with unparalleled access, live reporting and expert analysis leading up to the Kentucky Derby. In keeping with its proud TVG lineage as the unquestioned home of horse racing, "FanDuel TV's Coverage of Kentucky Derby Week" will feature extensive coverage from racing's most respected experts including Mike Joyce, Todd Schrupp, Christina Blacker, Gabby Gaudet, Scott Hazelton, Matt Bernier, Simon Bray, Andie Biancone, Caleb Keller and Caton Bredar. To help keep bettors up to date, FanDuel TV will monitor Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks contenders in their final workouts and will bring fans close to the action with unique access and exclusive interviews with trainers, jockeys and key newsmakers.

FanDuel TV's preeminent NFL show "Up & Adams," hosted by Kay Adams, will also broadcast live from Churchill Downs on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5. "Up & Adams" will feature a rotating roster of personalities from across racing, sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines leading up to Derby Day.

Fans can watch all of the Derby week races from Churchill Downs (except those for which NBC has exclusive rights) and can catch all of FanDuel TV's coverage of Derby week free on FanDuel TV +, available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV connected devices.

